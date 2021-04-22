Ledcor donates $1.25 M to help Variety - the Children's Charity to support families of young children living with Type 1 diabetes

"Variety steps in where health care ends by providing medical equipment to families in need," said Cally Wesson, Variety BC's CEO. "Demand for lifesaving medical equipment for kids living with T1D has been increasing, and has been hard to meet, especially because most families cannot afford a continuous glucose monitors."

"The management of Type 1 diabetes in children is particularly challenging. The advent of Continuous Glucose Monitors – or CGMS for short – means that parents no longer have to poke their children six to ten times a day," said Dr. Tom Elliott, Medical Director, BC Diabetes & Clinical Associate Professor, UBC. "A CGM means that parents can sleep well at night not worrying about their child going low and having a seizure. And when the child is at school, they don't have to worry about the same thing happening in the classroom or on the playground."

Recent technological advances have resulted in the development of less intrusive, continuous glucose monitoring sensors that work with smart phones and smart watches.

According to statistics from the Canadian Pediatric Society, 33,000 school age children (5-18 years old) in Canada have Type 1 Diabetes and there are several thousand under the age of 5.

"Ledcor's community giving focus is on pediatric medical care and helping children who face significant healthcare challenges," said Dave Lede, Chairman and CEO of Ledcor. "The new 'no finger stick' blood sugar monitors can make a huge difference for young children and their parents, but they are very expensive for many families. That is why we have partnered with Variety to provide funding to acquire this life-changing equipment for young children with diabetes."

"We appreciate Ledcor's support in helping Variety launch a new community initiative to enable wellness and independence for children and families who are facing difficult medical challenges," said Jana Hand, CEO, Variety Alberta. "We know of many families in our service areas (BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario) will appreciate receiving this new technology and using it every day."

"The cost of these new sensors can be very significant for many families, usually $3600 a year," said Variety Toronto CEO, Karen Stintz. "We are pleased that Variety will be able to assist families on a limited budget and help manage their children's diabetes more efficiently."

Corporate and employee giving is embedded in Ledcor's company culture and embodied by its Ledcor Cares programs. The spirit comes from a desire to assist others in need and to help move our communities forward by coming together to help organizations that have a place in our hearts. Over the past 10 years, Ledcor and its employees have invested over $24 million (CAD) to more than 200 charities across North America, as well as supporting communities through various professional development, sustainability, research, and educational initiatives.

About Ledcor

The Ledcor Group of Companies is one of North America's most diversified construction companies, serving the building, oil & gas, infrastructure, mining, power, and telecommunications sectors. Ledcor also owns operations in property investment, forestry, aviation, and marine transportation services. Ledcor employs over 7,000 people across 20 offices, and numerous construction sites. Since 1947 we have been growing with our clients and partners: Forward. Together. Find out how at www.ledcor.com.

About Variety in Canada

Variety – the Children's Charity steps in where health care ends, providing direct help to children with special needs in BC, Alberta, and Ontario. For over 50 years, Variety has ensured that children have the support to reach their potential and thrive.

With an almost nine-decade legacy of caring for children across the globe, Variety – the Children's Charity has become an international organization in more than 13 countries, raising over $1.7 billion worldwide to assist the treatment and care for children with specialized needs and financial hardship.

SOURCE Ledcor Industries

For further information: Media Contact: Ledcor, Katherine Coutinho, Email: [email protected], Reception: (604) 681-7500; Variety, Donnie Gordon, Direct: 604.268.3888, Mobile: 604.328.8930, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.ledcor.com

