Leaside Business Park Association Mourns the Passing of Jaye Robinson

TORONTO, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Leaside Business Park Association (LBPA) is deeply saddened by the passing of Jaye Robinson, a dedicated and influential member of our community, serving for almost 14 years. Jaye passed away peacefully on May 16, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Jaye Robinson, a dedicated and influential member of our community (CNW Group/Leaside Business Park Association)

Jaye Robinson's contributions to the Leaside Business Park and the broader community have been immeasurable. As a committed councillor, and a strong supporter and partner of the LBPA, she worked tirelessly to foster economic growth, advocate for local businesses, and enhance the quality of life in our area. Her leadership and vision were instrumental in numerous initiatives that have left a lasting impact on Leaside.

Throughout her career, Jaye was known for her unwavering commitment to public service. She served as a Toronto City councillor for Ward 15 (Don Valley West) with distinction, championing numerous projects that benefitted both her constituents and the city at large. Her advocacy for sustainable development, improved public transportation, and enhanced community services has left a lasting legacy.

Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Jaye's family and loved ones during this difficult time.

