LeaseCosts Canada reaches 5,000+ Vehicles in Lease Takeover Inventory

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - LeaseCosts™ Canada Inc. is happy to announce that our Canadian online inventory of lease takeover vehicles has now reached more than 5,000 units. A year ago, the company projected getting to 6,000 by Q4 2020, but estimations slightly diverged due to the COVID19 pandemic's impact.

"Although we are still on track to get close to the 6K units by the end of the year, the near future is still uncertain, and we need to be as cautious with our projections as we are with the health measures. While many of our customers face financial distress with their lease contracts due to job losses, businesses shutting down and a collapse of their plans, we have centered our effort on delivering value and increasing the exposure of their deals. We thought volumes were going to be low, but the opposite happened. You don't take into account there may be an economic slowdown when you sign a 4 or 5 years car lease, but if it happens and you lose your job, then you need a Plan B," said Jorge Diaz, CEO & Founder at LeaseCosts Canada Inc.

"Lease Takeover services serve as a good backup plan for both car buyers and vehicle manufacturers when it comes to leasing. Most of our clients value the fact of having the option on the table, if ever needed, of transferring their lease contracts if something suddenly changes in their financial situations. It is as if you had a community of potential buyers ready to take over your contract as soon as you need to. What is an issue for you may be an opportunity for someone in your area."

"For the upcoming quarters, we will be focusing on improving the customer experience and increasing the local visibility of the listings. Our next strategic steps include new services related to system onboarding, better explaining the process and improving our live Q&A. Our customers come first, and our team members take care of them one at a time."

About LeaseCosts Canada:

LeaseCosts is a popular online auto leasing marketplace that groups multiple websites in what is known as LeaseCosts™ Lease Takeover Network. It offers "cost-oriented" analysis tools for both new car leasing and lease transfer vehicles plus inventory listing. Additionally, it serves more than a million visitors every year that regularly explore the market status, latest model updates, news and automotive reviews. For further information, please visit www.leasecosts.ca .

SOURCE LeaseCosts Canada Inc.

For further information: Jorge Diaz, CEO at LeaseCosts Canada Inc, [email protected], 1-(866)-514-9020 Ext. 3

