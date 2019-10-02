LeaseCosts Canada expands Lease Takeover Inventory to 3,000+ Vehicles

MONTREAL, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - LeaseCosts™ Canada Inc. is happy to announce that our Canadian online inventory of lease takeover vehicles has reached more than 3,000 units. The service started back in June 2018 and has grown exponentially since. Every month, tens of thousands of active buyers browse our marketplace and generate thousands of offers from Vancouver all the way to the Atlantic coast.

"After the recent acquisition of Vroum and Boombo, we have integrated all three inventories under a single search engine. Internally, we call it LTN (Lease Takeover Network), and it basically boosts the value that our company brings to the market. From the buyer's point of view, the vast available set of deals helps fit a variety of needs. On the other hand, from the seller's standpoint, having such an environment increases the reach of the listing and directly benefits the exposure it gets across the web." said Jorge Diaz, CEO & Founder at LeaseCosts Canada Inc.

"Getting to the '3K units milestone' in 15 months since launch proves the traction and positive impact our services bring to the table. We aim to surpass the 4K by early 2020 and double our current inventory by Q4 next year. Our team is working hard to improve the transfer process and the detailing of the lease contracts. We have drastically reduced the time it takes for sellers to respond to buyers' inquiries which results in a faster contract takeover overall, leaving the bottleneck on the final paperwork."

"Finding a buyer is not easy, especially when the car comes with a contract that includes more than 20 key numeric variables. You are not just buying a car; you are assuming a legal contract that comes with a vehicle, and it is crucial for you to be aware of every single detail. By focusing on this, we encourage transparency, and both parties benefit from the final result."

About LeaseCosts Canada:

LeaseCosts is a popular online auto leasing marketplace launched in Canada in 2016. It offers "cost-oriented" analysis tools for both new car leasing and lease transfer vehicles plus inventory listing. Additionally, it serves more than a million visitors who regularly explore the market status, our car dealership directory, the latest available models, news, and market reviews every year. For further information, please visit www.leasecosts.ca

