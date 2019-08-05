LeaseCosts Canada Acquires boombo.ca and vroum.ca

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - LeaseCosts™ Canada Inc. has acquired the company behind the popular Canadian lease transfer marketplaces boombo.ca and vroum.ca for an undisclosed amount.

LeaseCosts Canada is a Montréal-based company that provides several country-wide online B2C & B2B services specifically for the car-leasing industry. Their most popular service, a Lease Takeover Marketplace, was launched back in June 2018 and has since served more than 1,500 customers. The company has been doing well and has been continuously expanding its customer-centric services. It has now acquired both websites that had been operational for more than a decade while focusing on the same target market. "Vroum" is very popular in the province of Québec and "Boombo" in the rest of Canada.

"This acquisition allows LeaseCosts to leverage the quality of its services while scaling our marketplace network. The two companies share a common vision and, with this merger, we will improve the value that our network brings into the market. As time is a key factor for our clients, our platform, combined with both boombo and vroum, will skyrocket the reach of our services nationwide. Customers in Québec, Ontario, and B.C. will benefit first while the rest of the provinces will incorporate gradually." said Jorge Diaz, CEO at LeaseCosts Canada Inc.

About LeaseCosts Canada:

LeaseCosts is a popular online auto leasing marketplace launched in Canada in 2016. It offers "cost-oriented" analysis tools for both new car leasing and lease transfer vehicles plus inventory listing. Additionally, it serves more than a million visitors every year that regularly explore the market status, our car dealership directory, latest available models, news and market reviews. For further information, please visit www.leasecosts.ca .

