Learning Disabilities Society launches mobile classroom service, providing learning support access to kids most in need

"Our new LDS Access initiative furthers our commitment to provide accessible and inclusive support to all children and youth in our region with diverse abilities and to transform their lives through learning," said Dr. Jennifer Fane, LDS Director of Education.

The mobile classroom, housed in a clean-energy electric mini-bus, is the first of its kind in B.C. and its design reflects public health guidelines for the pandemic. Special care has been taken in the mobile classroom design to ensure maximum airflow and compliance with all COVID-19 related safety protocols.

Many families have been severely challenged through the COVID-19 pandemic, especially those with children with special needs, and the LDS Access program will provide them with the same high-quality, one-to-one instruction provided at its leaning centers and in supported schools.

"We were overjoyed to learn about the new LDS Access mobile classroom service," said Lauren, whose son struggles with a diagnosed learning difference. "We have experienced challenges accessing specific services for our son and LDS Access will be able to provide local support for our son previously unavailable to us."

LDS Access is funded by a recent $250,000 donation. As a non-profit, Vancouver-based charity, LDS relies on donations and community support in order to sustain its programming and provide bursaries to families in financial need. Those interested in making a financial contribution to help vulnerable students with learning and related disabilities are encouraged to visit LDS's Giving page: https://ldsociety.ca/giving/.

About Learning Disabilities Society (LDS):

Founded in 1970, LDS is a non-profit charity that serves children with suspected or diagnosed learning disabilities by providing customized learning support. LDS's Research-informed Individualized Student Education (RISE) program enables students to understand their unique strengths and find success in the classroom and beyond. LDS is committed to making high-quality, affordable learning support accessible to all families, regardless of circumstance.

SOURCE Learning Disabilities Society

