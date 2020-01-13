Learn How to Improve Your Customer Experience for a Better ROI

The new one-day event, Unleash the Power of Organization-Wide Customer Centricity, will offer tools, insights and connections to help organizations design a winning customer experience strategy that improves customer satisfaction rates, reduces customer churn and increases revenue.

In her opening session, Is Your Customer Experience Your Brand?, Kivett will discuss why many consumers today are no longer buying products or services; they are buying experiences. She will examine how the customer experience revolution has taken hold in many industries and show why companies that outperform their competitors in customer experience have a more appealing stock price, more robust growth, and better ROI. She will share:

Real-world examples of companies that are winning on experience

Insight into CX strategies to meet the changing needs of consumers

A strategy for building advocacy across the entire customer experience to improve the customer journey

The event will also include an Executive Presentation on Socializing CX across the Organization, an Ask the Experts! Panel Discussion – Innovating and Disrupting the Customer Experience, and A Success Story - Designing the Customer's Digital Experience, as well as other timely CX sessions, numerous networking opportunities and a Food for Thought Luncheon.

About the Event

This new Customer Experience event will differentiate itself from so many others with a unique, highly interactive and hands-on learning approach focused on providing best practices and immediately implementable takeaways to leverage in the marketplace. To register, please click here or for additional information, please email [email protected]

