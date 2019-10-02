League Recognized As A Top Health Innovator By CB Insights

Industry-leading enterprise health OS named to the inaugural Digital Health 150 List

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ -- League Inc. , North America's leading enterprise health operating system, today announced it has been named to CB Insights' inaugural Digital Health 150 ranking. Revealed during the Future of Health conference, the list showcases the most promising private digital health companies in the world.

League's inclusion was powered by its Health Benefits Experience (HBXTM) platform, a new front door to health care allowing forward thinking employers to deliver personalized health recommendations that actively support employees' health and wellness through a single access hub — compared to a fragmented ecosystem of costly point solutions. Launched in June 2019, HBXTM creates a seamlessly integrated ecosystem of over 100 insurance carriers, health care partners and HRIS systems. Companies like Unilever, Uber, Shopify, and Lush Cosmetics are using HBXTM to put employees at the center of their own health experience, utilizing data to engage with personalized programs.

"Digital enhancements have driven health care to new heights, but there is evidence of a technology overload in the benefits process," said Mike Serbinis, CEO and founder of League. "90% of respondents in a recent report from HBR and League said they use multiple benefits system to meet their needs; they are stuck navigating a sea of systems, creating a frustrating and confusing employee experience. At League, we're providing an opportunity for employers to eliminate their usage of fragmented point solutions and offer employees a more intuitive, personalized platform with programs tailored to their unique needs. To have this work recognized by CB Insights and to be named to the inaugural Digital Health 150 is a great achievement."

The Digital Health 150 companies span the globe, from Canada, China, Germany, Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom, and are supported by more than 850 investors.

"From pharmaceuticals to patient care, technology is rapidly changing healthcare, and The Digital Health 150 showcases the 150 best startups spearheading innovation and change in the sector," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "It's a privilege to use CB Insights' data to identify and shine a light on these companies, and we look forward to tracking their success in 2019 and beyond."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

About League

North America's leading enterprise health OS, a data-driven platform designed to provide a single access hub for employees to engage with their health, lifestyle and benefit programs through its category-defining Health Benefits Experience: HBXTM. This new "front door" to health care eliminates the current sea of point solutions via an integrated ecosystem of over 100 insurance carriers, health care partners and HRIS systems. Customers like Unilever, Uber, Shopify, and Lush Cosmetics are amongst the hundreds of employers currently using League to revolutionize their employee experience, drive better benefit utilization & reduce costs.

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

