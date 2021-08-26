League of Traders and Phemex Partner to Host September Cryptocurrency Trading Competition with 4BTC Prize Purse

Partners Encourage Traders to Demonstrate Their Skills and Compete for the Title of "Top Trader" in Three-Week Competition

SINGAPORE and SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- League of Traders, cryptocurrency social trading and competition app, today announced the third trading competition in partnership with Phemex. The competition is set to begin on September 1st and will run until September 22nd with a potential prize purse as high as 4BTC.

Traders will participate utilizing both platforms, the Phemex exchange service and the League of Traders app. Traders are allowed to enter beginning on August 25th, and ending on September 11th, with the maximum prize pool of 4BTC dependent on the number of entrants.

In addition to prizes for the top five to ten competitors, the competition further sponsors a variety of bonuses. Those who register before September 1st earn an Early Bird Registration bonus of $10USD. A New Sign Up bonus earns $30USD for first-time registrations on Phemex exchange. Users who retweet the competition are awarded $5USD. Also, the Trading Volume bonus can earn traders $50USD for those who trade at least $500,000USD or as much as $800USD for those who trade $10,000,000USD or more.

"We created League of Traders to gamify the experience of crypto trading enabling a social, competitive experience," said CEO of League of Traders John-Ting Li. "Trading competitions enable our users to track their portfolio growth and compete for prizes alongside their peers. We are so glad that we could partner with Phemex to continue this vision. We wish all of the participants good luck, and we look forward to seeing the results."

The three-week competition encourages competitors to attain the highest growth percentage during that period. Following the competition, the trader with the largest percentage will be awarded the grand prize. Participants can track their rankings in real-time from a live competitor leaderboard.

About Phemex

Phemex is a cryptocurrency trading platform founded in 2019 by Jack Tao and an expert team of former Wall Street investors and traders. Despite being launched only a few years ago, Phemex has quickly risen to popularity through qualitative services and positive customer reviews. Their primary goal is to empower people to trade easily and manage risk efficiently.

About League of Traders

League of Traders is a social trading and competition platform that aims to bring a gamified approach to crypto trading. The app allows users to visualize assets across exchanges, and make informed decisions with copy-trading features. To learn about League of Traders visit the website , Twitter or Telegram . Download the app here .

