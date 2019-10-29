League Joins Workday Software Partner Program to Help Transform the Health and Benefits Industry

League Receives Strategic Investment and Partners with Workday

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ -- Gartner ReimagineHR Conference -- League Inc ., North America's leading enterprise health operating system (OS), today announced that it has received an investment from Workday Ventures , alongside existing investors, and joined the Workday Software Partner Program. As a Workday software partner, League will help transform the health and benefits experience and operations for HR teams. The League Health Benefits Experience (HBX™) platform, already used by companies including Shopify, Uber, and Unilever, will enable a convergent consumer experience and provide more accessible health and benefits delivery.

Healthcare solutions need to start with the employer, given the state of the healthcare industry and the fact that more than 150 million Americans access their healthcare through the company they work for. According to recent data from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services , 90 percent of employees use multiple systems to access their benefits, and 63 percent of employees don't know how to best leverage their benefits. This further supports the need for seamless and easy to use health and benefit solutions.

To address this, League has introduced its Enterprise Health OS, HBX™, creating a unified ecosystem of more than 100 insurance carriers and healthcare partners. The single access hub makes it easy for employees to understand what benefits they have and how to use them; empowers them throughout their health journey with personalized health programs; and tracks employee health. League's integration with Workday Human Capital Management will focus on creating a seamless digital health benefits experience, and is an example of technology companies coming together to accelerate healthcare transformation.

"Healthcare costs continue to rise, with some employers reporting annual increases of nearly 20 percent. At the same time, employee satisfaction with their benefit options hasn't improved. Employers face a challenge in building programs that improve employee health and engagement while managing business costs, but traditional point solutions have not been able to address the growing demand," said Mike Serbinis, founder and CEO, League. "To stay competitive, enterprises will need to deploy a health OS in the next 10 years. Our partnership with Workday helps accelerate that move, allowing employers to transform their employee experience with a focus on driving health outcomes, bettering healthcare costs, and improving competitiveness."

"What attracted us to League was its ability to provide an engaging and consumer-like experience to access benefits and health resources, which in turn enables employees to live their best lives and do their best work," said Leighanne Levensaler, senior vice president, corporate strategy, Workday, and managing director & co-head, Workday Ventures. "As a Workday Ventures portfolio company, League will be able to provide customers with more accessible health and benefits delivery, enabling them to meet their employees where they are."

About League

North America's leading enterprise health OS, a data-driven platform designed to provide a single access hub for employees to engage with their health, lifestyle and benefit programs through its category-defining Health Benefits Experience: HBX™ . This new "front door" to healthcare eliminates the current sea of point solutions via an integrated ecosystem of over 100 insurance carriers, healthcare partners and HRIS systems. Customers like Unilever, Uber, Shopify, and Lush Cosmetics are amongst the hundreds of employers currently using League to revolutionize their employee experience, drive better benefit utilization & reduce costs.

About the ReimagineHR Conference

Gartner experts will provide additional insight into the labor and talent issues at the Gartner ReimagineHR Conference, taking place October 28-30 in Florida . Gartner ReimagineHR is the premier event for HR leaders around the world. Join Gartner and senior HR executives to hear key insights and learn actionable strategies necessary to support organizational performance. Gartner ReimagineHR will also be held August 6-7 in Sydney , and September 18-19 in London . Follow news and updates from these events on Twitter using #GartnerHR .

