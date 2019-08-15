League Announces New Agreement With The Vector Institute

Leading enterprise health OS and artificial intelligence institute will come together to accelerate AI innovation in healthcare

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ -- League Inc. , North America's leading enterprise health OS, and the Vector Institute today announced a new agreement designed to provide technical and strategic AI training and talent resourcing to support the advancement of machine learning in employee healthcare. Using AI, machine learning, and other predictive techniques League is creating fully personalized health recommendations and health plans for each member. Employers like Unilever, Uber, Shopify, and Lush Cosmetics are amongst the hundreds of organizations already using League to drive better health outcomes for their employees.

The Vector Institute is a leader in the transformative field of artificial intelligence, excelling in deep learning — an area of scientific, academic, and commercial innovation that will shape the next generation of business and research. Located in Toronto, Vector researchers are at the leading edge of deep learning and machine learning in a diverse set of areas, such as neural networks, probabilistic models, statistical theory, computational biology, computer vision, and natural language processing.

"With insight from the Vector Institute, League will develop and advise on how AI can advance the way we deliver more personalized healthcare," said Mike Serbinis, founder and CEO of League. "We share the same vision that AI will change how we interact with machines and data — our goal is to apply this vision to our understanding of health and wellness throughout every stage of our lives."

League's technology teams are working toward improving the decentralized and fragmented industry of health benefits, through an experience that:

Better benchmarks health and benefits strategies;

Empowers individuals to better manage their health and wellbeing with a mobile-driven, modern and data-enabled experience;

Improves education and understanding of the programs and benefits that can improve their health;

Uses AI, machine learning and other predictive techniques to create a fully personalized health benefits experience; and

Becomes a support system that encourages better healthcare for the individual, in which AI and computer vision play a valuable role.

"The Vector Institute's sponsors include some of Canada's most promising and innovative new companies like League and create many exciting job opportunities for the local AI community. They have demonstrated capabilities as nimble AI solution providers for Canadian and international enterprises," says Dr. Garth Gibson, President and CEO of the Vector Institute. "League's participation in the Vector community will provide them with access to the talent and knowledge they need to help them scale and commercialize game-changing AI solutions."

League's Health Benefits Experience platform, HBX™, allows forward thinking employers like Unilever, Uber, Shopify, and Lush Cosmetics to deliver personalized health recommendations that actively support employees' health and wellness through a single access hub. "The League platform is quite instrumental in personalizing an employee's health care journey, providing exceptional customer experience and driving better results for all health care stakeholders — all while maximizing the investment for employers, who can now replace multiple-point solutions with this one centralized platform," said Clare Walker, principal analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

About League

North America's leading enterprise health OS, a data-driven platform designed to provide a single access hub for employees to engage with their health, lifestyle and benefit programs through its category-defining Health Benefits Experience: HBX™. This new "front door" to healthcare eliminates the current sea of point solutions via an integrated ecosystem of over 100 insurance carriers, healthcare partners and HRIS systems. Customers like Unilever, Uber, Shopify, and Lush Cosmetics are amongst the hundreds of employers currently using League to revolutionize their employee experience, drive better benefit utilization & reduce costs.

About the Vector Institute

The Vector Institute is an independent, not-for-profit corporation dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence, excelling in machine and deep learning. The Vector Institute's vision is to drive excellence and leadership in Canada's knowledge, creation, and use of AI to foster economic growth and improve the lives of Canadians. The Vector Institute is funded by the Province of Ontario, the Government of Canada through the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy administered by CIFAR, and industry sponsors from across the Canadian economy.

