LEAF Mobile to Launch NFTKit and Offer Non-Fungible Tokens as Prizes in Select Games

VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) ("LEAF" or the "Company"), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that its subsidiary studio, East Side Games, is set to launch a non-fungible token ("NFT") game creation toolset called NFTKit for its IdleKit platform. The company plans to release the first offering of NFTs as prizes, within select games, the week of April 20th, 2021.

Top performing players will, for the first time, have true ownership over their rewards by receiving NFTs as prizes in select LEAF Group games published by East Side Games and LDRLY Games studios. NFT awards will be available through special events during the week of April 20th, 2021 in Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon and Dragon Up. These rewards will mark the first officially licensed products from these brands in NFT form. Additional details will be released in game as the events get closer. Register at http://NFTKit.eastsidegames.com/ for updates and rewards details.

LEAF's NFTKit is the latest addition to the IdleKit platform. Currently in private beta to select partners, NFTKit allows game developers to offer unique tokens and true ownership of digital items earned through our proprietary toolset. NFTKit development is being guided by Mack Flavelle, cofounder of Dapper Labs and cocreator of CryptoKitties, the original blockchain based NFT game, and the team that created the IdleKit platform. Mr. Flavelle currently serves as the EVP of IP and Licensing at East Side Games and has been involved with East Side Games since they acquired his company, Compass Engine, in 2011.

"The inspiration for the NFTKit was to find a way to reward our loyal players with something that they can truly own," said Darcy Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of LEAF. "Bringing together Mack's expertise in the NFT space, with the IdleKit team, we were able to make this a reality. This is yet another innovative toolset we have added to our leading IdleKit platform and it showcases our ability to innovate and enhance our offerings. Although only our first implementation of NFT technology, we foresee expanded opportunities for in game monetization for LEAF studios and our partners utilizing this technology."

ABOUT LEAF

LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money and the soon to be released, RuPual's Drag Race Mobile Game.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.leafmobile.io and join our online communities at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Additional information about LEAF Mobile Inc. is available at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. In particular, the Company cautions that the completion of the proposed transactions cannot be predicted with certainty, and there can be no assurance at this time that all required approvals and consents to effect the proposed transactions will be obtained in the manner noted above or at all. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

