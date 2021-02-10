Leaf Mobile Inc. Provides Year-To-Date Highlights to Coincide with the Company's Graduation to TSX and Resumption of Trading

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) ("LEAF" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update in relation to year-to-date highlights to coincide with the company's graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and resumption of trading.

Highlights:

LEAF commences trading on TSX February 10, 2021 and is scheduled to participate in the virtual market open ceremony on February 18, 2021 to celebrate LEAF's graduation to TSX.

and is scheduled to participate in the virtual market open ceremony on to celebrate LEAF's graduation to TSX. Two of LEAF Group's studios awarded App Annie's Level Up Top Publisher Awards 2021 for top 10 publishers based in Canada by worldwide revenue.

Level Up Top Publisher Awards 2021 for top 10 publishers based in by worldwide revenue. Completed the $159M acquisition of East Side Games Inc. ("ESG"), previously announced on February 5, 2021 , creating Canada's largest publicly traded mobile gaming company.

Darcy Taylor, CEO of LEAF commented:

"We've had an incredible start to the year closing a $23M public offering, closing a $159M acquisition of ESG, naming 4 new board members, and having both our studios be recognized by App Annie as top Canadian publishers, all in the last week. Our momentum continues this week as we reach another milestone with our graduation to the TSX.

The acquisition of ESG establishes LEAF as the largest Canadian publicly traded mobile game company. Combined with LEAF's TSX graduation, this provides for greater awareness and access to capital to support LEAF's growth strategy. Our new board members bring robust skills and experience that will serve as valuable resources as our company continues to grow.

We believe ESG's entrepreneurial mindset, that has driven their success, will fit perfectly with LEAF's decentralized organizational structure. Our studios are independently operated by local teams with governance and services supported by LEAF.

We expect the mobile game industry to continue to be dynamic and are looking forward to being a big part of that as our studios launch exciting games throughout the year."

Jason Bailey, CRO of LEAF and founder of ESG commented:

"The founders of ESG are extremely excited to take this massive next step in our journey. We worked hard since 2011 to build a company we are very proud of from a cultural, technological and industry vantage. Now with this merger of assets with LEAF, we are poised to become much more than a mobile game company. We have a great set of assets in our publishing catalog, but the real opportunity lies in the IdleKit platform and partnerships we are developing. As far as we have come, we are just getting started."

EAST SIDE GAMES ACQUISITION

With the completion of the $159M acquisition of East Side Games Inc (previously announced on Feb. 5, 2021), an award-winning Canadian game studio joins the LEAF Group.

East Side Games will continue to be led by Josh Nilson, whose stewardship has empowered the studio to garner many other awards over its history, including "Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2020" from Pocket Gamer Biz, and "Top 400 Canada's Top Growing Companies: 2020" from The Globe and Mail Report, 2020.

East Side Games, founded in 2011, has become the most recognised independent developer and publisher of free to play mobile games with a track record of over a decade of producing successful titles. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, they have focused on making the best narrative idle games in the business, and creating technology platforms for developers to tell amazing stories.

East Side Games, and their 120+ employees, strongly believe in community-driven design, making games built for fans by fans, and having the best culture around. Their games and their team have the same goal; to be inclusive and for everyone.

RECENT AWARDS

We are pleased to announce that LEAF Group studios, ESG and LDRLY (Technologies) Inc. ("LDRLY"), were both recently awarded App Annie's Level Up Top Publisher Award 2021 for top 10 publishers based in Canada by worldwide revenue.

Each year since 2012, App Annie recognizes the most innovative and successful companies on mobile from around the world. The awards include best-in-class global and regional categories including Gaming, Streaming, Food & Drink, Finance, Shopping, Entertainment, Health & Fitness, and Photo & Video.

App Annie is the industry's most trusted mobile data and analytics platform.

VIRTUAL MARKET OPEN CEREMONY AND GRADUATION TO TSX

LEAF to participate in the virtual market open ceremony scheduled for February 18, 2021 to celebrate LEAF's graduation to TSX which commences on February 10, 2021. The TSX ceremony will be broadcast on its digital display in downtown Toronto as well as in the TSX studio.

As previously noted in the release dated February 5, 2021, LEAF has voluntarily delisted its common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to coincide with the commencement of trading of its common shares on the TSX.

About LEAF

LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX:LEAF) is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.leafmobile.io and join our online communities at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Additional information about LEAF Mobile Inc. is available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Leaf Mobile Inc.

For further information: Media Inquiries: [email protected] +1 604 288 4417; Investor Relations: [email protected] +1 604 684 6370; Suite 909 - 510 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8