Leadnow appoints new Executive Director, Shanaaz Gokool

­TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Leadnow is pleased to announce that Shanaaz Gokool has been appointed Executive Director of one of Canada's largest progressive advocacy organizations.

Gokool, a life-long human rights activist with degrees in political science and human rights and equity studies, has had several decades of leadership roles in the non-profit, charity, and private sectors. She succeeds Sonia Théroux, who held the Executive Director post for four years through significant organizational growth and transition.

"We are thrilled to have a leader with Shanaaz's breadth of experience in human rights advocacy, national campaigning, and award-winning fundraising as the new Executive Director at Leadnow," said Sarah McCue, Leadnow's Board Chair. "Shanaaz has a long track record of speaking truth to power, holding governments accountable, and leading within an anti-oppression and anti-racist framework. Leadnow's community will benefit from her compassionate and empathetic leadership as we strive to reach new levels of impact together."

Gokool is an immigrant, mixed race woman raised in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and has called Toronto home for the past thirty years. In 2014 she was Leadnow's Operations Manager.

"I am humbled and honoured to take on the executive leadership role at Leadnow at a time of great peril for our country. Bold, progressive campaigning is critically important today, as climate change impacts worsen, economic and social inequities rise, and dangerous and divisive populism threatens our democratic and constitutional freedoms," said Ms. Gokool. "Our 500,000+ members and supporters, who represent a significant majority of Canadians, demand better for this generation and those to come."

As CEO of Dying with Dignity Canada (DWDC), she spearheaded a national human rights movement supporting end-of-life issues. Under her leadership, DWDC emerged as a key player in Canada and internationally with successful court interventions, legislative advancements, public mobilization campaigns, $5–6 million in earned media, and national fundraising recognition with the Moe Davies Award for fundraising excellence.

At Leadnow, she joins a dedicated team in bringing a strong justice and anti-oppression framework to campaigns, with a focus on equity, climate and economic justice, and advocacy for a strong social safety net in Canada.

Leadnow organizes campaigns that build and defend a just, sustainable, and equitable Canada. We help hundreds of thousands of people take action by providing non-partisan opportunities for digital and real-life democratic engagement.

SOURCE Leadnow.ca

For further information: Media Contact: [email protected], 1-855-532-3609 ext. 4