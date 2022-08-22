LeadManaging Powered by Property Vista Wins "Residential Lease Management Platform of the Year" Award From PropTech Breakthrough

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Real Estate Technology Industry

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Property Vista , a leading Canadian property management solution is proud to announce that its LeadManaging+ has been selected as the winner of the "Residential Lease Management Platform of the Year'' award in the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program. The program is conducted by PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products and services around the globe.

LeadManaging+, powered by Property Vista, is designed to empower leasing agents and property management marketing specialists to capture, convert and visualize all their residential leasing activities seamlessly. The platform creates harmony between site staff, unit advertising and lead communications as it is dedicated to improve interdepartmental efficiencies to convert leads into appointments in just seconds - and never miss a lead. With LeadManaging+, property managers can rent out vacant units quicker while reducing the amount of time spent managing leads.

With LeadManaging, property managers see an increase of 20% in conversion rates and save 100K+ hours of admin time. Tweet this

Using LeadManaging+'s intuitive and robust dashboards, property management companies can make data-backed decisions to maximize their marketing dollars and drive positive ROI. The dashboards provide instant insights and visualization for marketing and leasing performance in simple and easy to use reports. The marketing team has complete transparency into which marketing channels are generating the highest number of leads and which channels have the highest lead-to-lease ratio so they can better allocate marketing spend to those channels that are performing best while cutting back on the media sources that are not performing.

No leads fall through the cracks with LeadManaging+ as it automatically captures all of the prospect communications, the advertising sources they came from, buildings and units they are interested in viewing, and automatically generates a guest card. Prospects can schedule tours instantly through LeadManaging+ Online Bookings, which integrates with the leasing agent's Outlook365 or Gmail calendar with custom automated notifications, reminders and follow ups.

"What an honor it is to receive this award from PropTech Breakthrough. With our solution, property managers are seeing on average an increase of 20% in conversion rates as a result of the LeadManaging+ product as well as saving over 100K+ hours of administrative time for leasing staff who utilize the platform," said Leonard Drimmer, CEO & Founder at Property Vista, "We are proud that we have created a product to be seamless and a robust user experience for leasing and marketing teams while delivering a positive ROI."

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the real estate technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

"In North America, studies have shown that many property management companies struggle with accurately capturing lead traffic, measuring response rates and conversions, and visualizing real-time performance relating to their residential leasing activities," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. "Property Vista's LeadManaging provides greater streamlining and optimization of the lead-to-lease process, enabling property managers to take advantage of every qualified lead that enters their sales funnel through one integrated solution. Congratulations on being your choice for 'Residential Lease Management Platform of the Year.'"

About Property Vista

Property Vista is a property management software solution that transforms how property managers manage their properties and build tenant relationships to grow their business. Property Vista integrates all of the necessary tools for property managers to efficiently manage their properties and improve the tenant experience - from prospective tenant applications to move-out inspections and everything in between, Property Vista's intuitive cloud-based platform helps property managers create a meaningful and modern tenant experience. Book a demo at propertyvista.com .

About PropTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to honoring and recognizing the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the larger field of real estate technology. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough Real Estate Technology companies and products in categories including Financing, Property Management, Short Term & Vacation Rental, Shared Space, Marketplaces, Investment & Crowdfunding, Agent Tools & Services, Property Closing, Insurance, Construction Tech and more. For more information, visit PropTechBreakthrough.com

