Leading Vaccine Expert Joins Mountain Valley MD Advisory Board To Advance Quicksome™ Commercialization

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "MVMD") (CSE: MVMD) (FRA: 20MP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. John D. Clements to its Advisory Board. Dr. John Clements is Emeritus Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Tulane University School of Medicine. With over 35 years of experience in vaccine, immunology and infectious diseases research and development, Dr. Clements brings invaluable expertise and advisory capacity to help advance Mountain Valley MD's ongoing Quicksome™ sublingual polio vaccine development activities.

The addition of Dr. Clements to Mountain Valley MD's Advisory Board follows the Company's July 31, 2020 announcement that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Polio Lab confirmed that MVMD has successfully preserved Polio D Antigen in its proprietary Quicksome™ rapid dissolve oral strip technology. The company anticipates commencing pre-clinical trials in the coming weeks to demonstrate the Quicksome™ sublingual polio vaccine's ability to engender a robust immune response.

Upon joining the Company's Advisory Board, Dr. Clements stated "A needle-free, cost-effective, polio vaccine could be a major step towards global polio eradication. Mountain Valley MD's Quicksome™ technology has already proven its ability to stabilize and preserve the Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine (IPV) and I believe that this technology holds great promise in finally delivering a needle-free effective sublingual polio vaccine and probably many other globally needed vaccines as well."

Dr. Clements' distinguished scientific career has focused on developing and evaluating vaccines for a wide range of infectious diseases globally (including Polio and HIV), his work spanning involvement in academia, research and development, governmental and vaccine advisory boards and professional journals. With over 14 patents awarded, Dr. Clements has been involved in numerous phase 1-3 vaccine trials. Dr. Clements has published more than 160 peer-reviewed papers, and has served as advisor to dozens of the world's leading vaccine focused organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Vaccine Advisory Committee (NVAC) and the United States Military.

"We are very excited to have Dr. Clements join Mountain Valley MD's Advisory Board, where his extensive vaccine experience and deep understanding of diseases like polio and H1N1 brings the expertise needed to help accelerate our work on effective sublingual mucosal vaccines," stated Dennis Hancock, President and CEO of Mountain Valley MD Inc. "MVMD believes the ability for Dr. Clements to immediately help build upon our ongoing work with the FDA's Polio lab on needle-free vaccine delivery is significant. The applications and transferability of expertise into other Quicksome™ vaccine work such as COVID-19 is also very timely."

"It is such an honour to be working with Dr. Clements on our advanced Quicksome™ sublingual mucosal vaccine applications," commented Richard Sharp, SVP of Product Development at Mountain Valley MD Inc. "With Dr. Clements' support, we anticipate being able to immediately frame and commence the pre-clinical trials needed to demonstrate the Quicksome™ sublingual polio vaccine's ability to engender a robust immune response."

Dr. Clements joined the faculty at Tulane University in 1982 and served as Professor and Chair of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology from 1999 through to his retirement in 2018. During his time at Tulane University, Dr. Clements served as Vice Dean for Research from 2006 to 2009 and as Director of the Tulane Center for Infectious Diseases from 2009 - 2014. Prior to joining Tulane University, Dr. Clements obtained his doctorate in 1979 from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Dallas, Texas and completed a National Research Council Associateship at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Washington, DC. In 1980, Dr. Clements was appointed as Assistant Professor in the Departments of Microbiology and Medicine at the University of Rochester School of Medicine in Rochester, NY.

Dr. Clements maintains an active research program focused on development of vaccines against infectious diseases. His research has been continuously funded from a variety of Public Health Service, Department of Defense, and philanthropic sources, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Research in Dr. Clements' laboratory has resulted in more than 100 peer reviewed publications and book chapters and thirteen issued patents. His current research includes development of vaccines against polio, tuberculosis, shigellosis, and Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (ETEC).

Dr. Clements has served on numerous scientific panels and Editorial Boards and was an Editor for Infection and Immunity from 1999 - 2005. He currently serves on the Scientific Advisory Board of the PATH Enteric Vaccine initiative. In 2002, Dr. Clements chaired this committee to review all Military Infectious Disease Research Programs for the Department of Defense.

In 2009, Dr. Clements was a member of the National Academy of Sciences committee on biosafety and personnel reliability in laboratories that conduct research of biological select agents and toxins. From 2010-2012, he served as a member of the National Vaccine Advisory Committee (NVAC) H1N1 Vaccine Safety Risk Assessment Working Group (VSRAWG). In 2011, Dr. Clements became a member of the National Academy of Sciences committee on developing a framework for an international faculty development project on education about research in the life sciences with dual use potential. He subsequently chaired two international workshops in support of this committee, including the Education Institute for Responsible Research on Infectious Diseases, Aqaba, Jordan (2012) and the Educational Institute of Responsible Science, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (2013). In 2013, Dr. Clements also chaired a National Academies of Sciences international workshop on Science Needs for Microbial Forensics: Developing an Initial International Roadmap in Zagreb, Croatia. In 2017, Dr. Clements became a member of the National Academy of Sciences committee on Strategies for Effective Biologic Detection Systems.

The Company has granted 100,000 stock options to Dr. Clements, exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.22.

The Company's July 31, 2020 press release citing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Polio Lab confirmation that MVMD has successfully preserved Polio D Antigen in its proprietary Quicksome™ rapid dissolve oral strip technology can be found on MVMD's website at www.mountainvalleymd.com/investor.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN VALLEY MD HOLDINGS INC.

Mountain Valley MD is building a world-class biotech and life sciences company organization centred around the implementation of its patented Quicksome™ oral drug formulation and delivery technologies to innovate industry leading products that are sought out globally.

MVMD's proposition for delivering Quicksome™ formulations that have rapid onset, high bioavailability, low variability and precision dosing is core to the Company's success across key health and wellness categories. Consistent with its vision towards "Helping People Live Their Best Life", MVMD applies its Quicksome™ technology to its ground-breaking work for the oral delivery of vaccines and pharmaceutical drugs as well as the development of products for pain management, weight loss, energy, focus, sleep, anxiety, and more.

The Company's patented Quicksome™ desiccation technology utilizes advanced liposomes and other stabilizing molecules to encapsulate and formulate active ingredients into highly efficient product formats that are consumed orally. The result is a new generation of product formulations that are capable of delivering vaccines, drugs and nutraceuticals into the body faster, with greater impact, efficiency and accuracy.

For more Company information and contact details, visit www.mountainvalleymd.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company is making forward-looking statements, including but not limited to with respect to upcoming pre-clinical trials. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

