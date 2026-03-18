Leading University Formalizes Research Collaboration with Operator of Satellite Where Intellistake Holds a Strategic Investment Position

Key Highlights:

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore ("NTU")'s College of Computing and Data Science has formalized a research collaboration with BC Space (Orbit AI), a Singapore-based company in orbital compute technology, to develop control algorithms for computational satellites.



The collaboration advances NTU's 2025 feasibility study published in Nature Electronics from conceptual modeling into system-level control design, covering power optimization, thermal management, and workload scheduling across satellite constellations.



BC Space (Orbit AI) will provide NTU researchers with access to computational satellites launched in late 2025 and 2026, enabling the designed algorithms to be evaluated under operational conditions -- including the Orbit AI Genesis satellite referenced across Intellistake's prior disclosures.



Intellistake holds a strategic equity position in Orbit AI -- positioning shareholders at the intersection of this institutional R&D progression.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company"), today notes recent third-party developments that reinforce the investment thesis underpinning its strategic equity position in Orbit AI which is 1% of the outstanding equity.

On March 9, 2026, NTU's College of Computing and Data Science announced a formal research collaboration with BC Space (Orbit AI), a Singapore-based company in orbital compute technology, to develop control algorithms for computational satellites.

The collaboration builds on NTU's 2025 feasibility study published in Nature Electronics, which examined whether data centers could operate in orbit. That study asked whether the concept was viable. This collaboration focuses on the control intelligence required to manage computational satellites in practice.

The research covers power optimization across orbital cycles, thermal management, and scheduling workloads across a constellation of computational satellites.

BC Space (Orbit AI) will provide access to computational satellites launched in late 2025 and 2026, enabling the designed algorithms to be evaluated under operational conditions -- including the Orbit AI Genesis satellite referenced across Intellistake's prior disclosures.

The full NTU announcement is available here.

Additional information regarding Genesis-1's real-time performance can be viewed here.

Intellistake's Position

Intellistake announced its strategic equity investment in Orbit AI in advance of the successful Genesis-1 launch on December 10, 2025 (see press release dated December 2, 2025) and confirmed completion of the investment following the launch (see press release dated December 11, 2025).

As institutional engagement with orbital compute grows, the broader category in which Intellistake positioned early continues to develop.

Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake, commented:

"Orbit AI has hit another milestone with their collaboration with NTU. This type of institutional research engagement suggests the orbital compute category continues to develop. NTU isn't modeling whether the concept works. They're designing how they could operate it. We took our position in Orbit AI because we saw potential in the category, and seeing this kind of collaboration reinforces that view."

As constellation-scale engineering progresses from feasibility research to operational deployment, Intellistake continues to monitor developments across the orbital compute category. Intellistake cautions that it does not control Orbit AI or have board representation, and there is no assurance of commercial outcomes.

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridge the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.ai/.

About Orbit AI

Orbit AI is a Singapore based pioneer in Aerospace. With its first NVIDIA-powered satellite now operational in orbit, the company has successfully validated the convergence of decentralized AI and aerospace infrastructure. The company plans blockchain verified nodes in space, solar-powered compute payloads and a mesh network architecture to deliver global connectivity and digital-sovereignty services. To learn more about Orbit AI please visit https://www.orbitai.global/ or follow https://x.com/OrbitAI_OAI.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company, support for decentralized AI and blockchain networks, the details of the collaboration with Orbit AI and its expected benefits; the Company's contributions towards the collaboration with Orbit AI; future investment in Orbit AI; the timelines for Orbit AI's operation; technology infrastructure services to terrestrial and in-orbit compute and blockchains, expanding validator operations, AI platform development, and strategic initiatives announced to date.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company and Orbit AI are able to execute definitive documentation for additional services from the Company; the Company and Singularity Venture Hub ("SVH") satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company and SVH remain compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations and applicable licensing requirements; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; the Company and Orbit AI fail to execute definitive documentation for additional services from the Company; Orbit AI is unable to raise sufficient financing to complete its launch of satellites on the timelines proposed or at all; technical risks associated with Orbit AI's planned operations; failure of the Company and SVH to satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

SOURCE Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052