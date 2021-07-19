Leading U.S. Insurance Provider Renews TotalSocial Subscription Contract with Engagement Labs

20 Percent Increase on One-Year Contract Valued at CAD $415,000

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and TORONTO, ON, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) (the "Company") announced today that it has signed a renewal with one of the largest and top providers of insurance in America. The one-year agreement has a total value of CAD $415,000 which represents growth and increase of 20 percent compared to previous year. TotalSocial® has been instrumental to the Client's successful marketing programs during the COVID-19 pandemic and they have chosen to not only renew, but increase the data and analytics provided by the TotalSocial platform.

"We are excited to continue our work together and we are committed to helping our client successfully execute their marketing and advertising strategies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we deepened our relationship to drive actionable insights and real-time campaign effectiveness evaluation to sustain and grow the business during a challenging time," said Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs.

"We are pleased that our client sees the value of TotalSocial and its capability to deliver innovative data and predictive analytics insights to help drive their businesses successfully," said Steven Brown, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Engagement Labs. "The insurance industry is a competitive industry, and this renewal is proof of the value of our TotalSocial solutions and data for national advertisers."

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies.

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For media inquiries please contact:

Vanessa Lontoc / Ed Keller, CEO

Engagement Labs

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Engagement Labs

