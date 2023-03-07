Leading the way on Canada's ESG journey

TORONTO, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) is proud to host its 4th Annual Conference on: "The ESG Journey: Crafting Effective Governance Solutions to Stay ahead of the Curve" which is being held in person in Toronto (as well as livestreamed online) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

This ESG (environmental, social and governance) event is designed to help Canadian Boards and governance professionals understand the upcoming environmental and social trends that are impacting boardrooms at an accelerated pace – and get ahead of them.

President of GPC, Lynn Beauregard says "There are two unique features about this event. First, it focuses on the ESG topics that will disrupt boardrooms in the future, and secondly it focuses on the role of the governance professional and the Board, or the G in ESG – the governance practices that boards need to steer their organizations to a sustainable future."

Over the past four years the annual GPC ESG Conference has become a must attend for many Corporate Secretaries, Board Directors and management teams wanting to know the latest in regulation, investor and stakeholder expectations.

"Our members in their Governance roles consistently rate ESG as a top priority facing their organizations. This conference is designed to help Boards understand what their obligations are and to help them and their executive team navigate their unique ESG journey," Ms Beauregard said.

The conference is also relevant for investment and sustainability professionals involved in ESG, CSR, risk, strategy, sustainability, investor relations, or capital markets, who seek to get ahead of the curve. Wherever you find yourself on the ESG journey – at the start or further along – this conference will be pertinent to your organization.

You can learn more about the conference and register here or download the full conference agenda here. GPC opens a few spots for students and faculty from Canadian Educational Organizations to attend the event free of charge. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Topics and speakers for the event:

Keynote: The future of Canadian Governance: How should Boards Evolve to Meet Rising Expectations?

Rahul Bhardwaj, LL.B, ICD.D , President & CEO, Institute, of Corporate Directors

Thought Leader Panel Returns:

What If the Future Is Now? Preparing Your Boardroom to Face ESG Challenges

Moderator: Coro Strandberg, Conference Moderator, President, Strandberg Consulting and GPC advisor on Sustainability Governance.

Panel: Barbara Stymiest, Corporate Director at George Weston Ltd., President's Choice Bank, and Sun Life Financial; Carol Liao, Associate Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law, University of British Columbia; Christie Stephenson, Executive Director, Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics, University of British Columbia's Sauder School of Business; Michael Jantzi, Member, International Sustainability Standards Board.

PANEL 1: Climate and Biodiversity Risk on the Path to Net-Zero

Moderator: Lianne Langstaff, Associate, Gowling WLG

Panel: Jason Storah, Chief Executive Officer, Aviva Canada; Ridhima Nayyar, AVP, Sustainability, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust; Zaneta Sedilekova, Associate, Biodiversity and Climate Risk Director, Clyde & Co.

PANEL 2: Serving the Interest of All with Stakeholder Capitalism

Moderator: Dustyn Lanz, Senior Advisor, ESG Global Advisors

Panel: Suzanne Hathaway, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Communications and Corporate Secretary, Maple Leaf Foods; Rosa van den Beemt, Director, Stewardship, Responsible Investment, BMO Global Asset Management; Peter ter Weeme, Chief Social Purpose Officer and VP, Player Experience, British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

PANEL 3: Govern with Purpose

Moderator: David Rutherford, VP Communications and Corporate Sustainability, Aviso Wealth

Panel: Monic Pratch, Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Sustainability FortisBC; Milla Craig, President & CEO, Millani Inc; Maureen Young, Vice President, Social Purpose, Coast Capital Savings.

PANEL 4: Beyond a Partnership Approach: Indigenous Knowledge at the Board

Panel: Helen Bobiwash, FCPA, FCMA, CAFM, Corporate Director and Accountant;

Carol Danielson, Board Chair, Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC);

Mark Sevestre, Founding Member and Senior Advisor, National Aboriginal Trust Officers Association (NATOA)

Note to editors:

Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) is a national professional association representing governance professionals in Canada. The organization serves as a voice for the profession and provides professional development, networking, and advocacy opportunities for its members.

