Leading the Way in Sustainable Multi-Family Real Estate: Hazelview Maintains Top GRESB Ranking and Green Star Status Across Canadian Multifamily Portfolio

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Hazelview Investments Inc. ("Hazelview") is proud to announce its continued progress in sustainability, having achieved an overall score of 83 in the 2025 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) and securing first place in the Canadian multi-family standing investments peer group for the second consecutive year. This repeat recognition highlights Hazelview's enduring commitment to advancing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance across its portfolio of private real estate assets.

In addition to its top ranking, Hazelview maintained GRESB Green Star status in both the Development and Standing Investments categories, reinforcing its dedication to excellence and continuous improvement in sustainable real estate practices.

Hazelview's strong performance was driven by leadership in ESG strategy, robust policies, transparent reporting, active community and tenant engagement, comprehensive data coverage, and portfolio-wide green building certifications. In 2024, Hazelview successfully met its goal of maintaining 100% green building certification across its Canadian multi-family portfolio, while continuing to invest in data, technology, and employee training to accelerate environmental progress.

To support these efforts, Hazelview invested $5.4 million in strategic capital projects focused on resource efficiency, including building automation systems, high-efficiency boiler retrofits, VFD booster pump replacements, LED lighting upgrades, window and door replacements, submetering installations, and water retrofit and renewal projects. These enhancements were complemented by 67 waste audits, further informing Hazelview's sustainability strategy. Collectively, these investments contributed to a 1.4% reduction in energy intensity, a 5.9% decrease in total GHG emissions, an estimated 24% operational waste diversion rate1, and measurable reductions in water consumption across all building types2 – demonstrating meaningful progress toward environmental performance and portfolio resilience.

Innovation also played a key role in Hazelview's progress. Through Hazelview Ventures, the organization piloted emerging technologies designed to improve building performance and reduce environmental impact. Among these was Lamarr.AI, a drone-enabled platform that uses artificial intelligence to detect inefficiencies in building envelopes – such as thermal bridging and air leakage- enabling targeted remediation and improved energy performance. Hazelview also leveraged SensorSuite's smart energy management system, to enable real-time monitoring and control--particularly in older properties – supporting more efficient energy use.

"At Hazelview, our commitment to building a sustainable, resilient, and equitable real estate business remains steadfast," said Colleen Krempulec, Managing Director and Head of Sustainability at Hazelview. "We're honoured to be recognized by GRESB for the second consecutive year as the top performer in our peer group. Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage GRESB insights to implement best practices and enhance the value we create for both people and places."

About Hazelview

Hazelview Investments Inc. ("Hazelview") is a global real estate investment, development, and property management firm with more than 25 years of experience and over $11 billion* in assets under management. Since 1999, our goal has been to deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns through an ownership-driven approach and a strategically integrated platform spanning both private and public markets. We provide a diversified range of real estate investment solutions to institutions and consultants, including equity and debt strategies across public and private markets.

Through Hazelview Properties, we manage over 20,000 rental suites in urban centres across Canada, creating high-quality, sustainable communities that prioritize resident wellbeing and foster pride in place. Guided by long-term vision and deep expertise, Hazelview is committed to creating value for investors, residents, and partners.

Hazelview Ventures--a division of Hazelview.--focuses on partnering with innovative, early-stage PropTech, BuildTech and CleanTech companies that offer creative solutions to improve efficiency and sustainability across the Hazelview property and development management platforms.

Learn more at www.hazelview.com / www.hazelviewproperties.com / www.hazelviewventures.com.



1 Compared to 2023 performance metrics

2 Compared on percent change in like-for-like water consumption (2024 vs 2023)

