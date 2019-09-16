Leading the way in British Columbia - Canadian startup RVezy obtains BC Insurance Policy for RV's

VANCOUVER, Sept. 16th, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadian owned and operated RVezy.com, the country's first peer to peer RV rental marketplace, continues to lead the RV sharing economy and now offers full insurance coverage to Motorhome and Travel Trailer owners in British Columbia.

Launched in 2016 as Canada's first RV rental marketplace, RVezy has revolutionized RV travel across the country - whether it's having an RV delivered directly to your destination or setting out on a family road-trip, RVezy brings vacationers and RV owners together from around the globe. With over 50,000 RV rentals, RVezy has been leading the RV sharing economy.

RVezy's Co-Founder Michael McNaught explained, "British Columbia is one of Canada's most sought after destinations. The beauty of the terrain and accessible countryside make it a world-class destination for millions of travelers."

Thousands of BC residents will now have the opportunity to share their motorhome with aspiring vacationers with the backing of full insurance coverage throughout the USA and Canada.

"For the past four summers, thousands of Canadians have taken part in the RV sharing economy earning millions of dollars of extra income. That additional income helps RV owners by offsetting the costs of owning their RV; it is a true win-win added McNaught."

McNaught is expecting these changes will bring an additional $10M of tourist travel to the province in 2020, benefitting local campgrounds, restaurants, and popular attractions.

"We are very proud of what we have built here in Canada. We receive thousands of inquiries a year about travel in British Columbia and this is an exciting moment that we can now serve those requests." McNaught added.

RVezy.com is a fully bi-lingual, Canadian owned startup headquartered in Ottawa.

