Leading the Way in ADHD Care: Creyos Health Introduces a New Online Protocol to Enhance Precision in ADHD Detection

Marking ADHD Awareness Month, the online cognitive health platform unveils a new protocol for more objective measurement of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder markers.

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Creyos Health today announced the expansion of its cognitive healthcare platform to include an all-new protocol for more accurate and objective detection of markers associated with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The 25-minute, patient-friendly assessment combines relevant online tasks from the Creyos cognitive battery that researchers determined are sensitive to known signs of ADHD. Healthcare providers testing for ADHD can assign the protocol from within their Creyos account for patients to complete in-clinic or remotely. The output is an objective clinical report that clearly shows patient results based on specific ADHD markers, providing the precision of a neuropsychological exam in a fraction of the time.

"In developing the ADHD protocol and report at Creyos, we followed the data,'' noted Dr. Adrian Owen OBE, renowned neuroscientist and Chief Scientific Officer at Creyos. "Being a scientifically-validated platform, Creyos is uniquely positioned to leverage the findings from hundreds of research studies that use our tasks. We examined over 100 papers and verified that people diagnosed with ADHD by a qualified professional score differently from the general population in key cognitive domains. As the difference was confirmed in multiple studies, as well as in our own data, we considered it something we could quantifiably measure in a protocol using the Creyos tasks."

The Creyos protocol combines five tasks that are useful in the context of ADHD, including a working memory task, a response inhibition task, an attention-based task, a planning task, and a brand-new Sustained Attention to Response Task (SART). A common type of task used to evaluate patients for ADHD, the SART is a continuous performance task that measures the ability to focus attention on a single task over a prolonged period of time. Highly sensitive to deficits associated with ADHD, it delivers reliable results without adding unnecessary length to the protocol. Other continuous performance tasks are typically administered using specialized hardware, but with Creyos it's been fully digitized and integrated as part of an online protocol, accessible on any device, with no additional hardware required. It also includes the optional age-appropriate questionnaire: The Vanderbilt ADHD Diagnostic Rating Scale (VADRS) for ages 6-11; The Strengths and Weaknesses of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity-symptoms and Normal-behaviors (SWAN) for ages 12-17, and the The Adult ADHD Self-Report Scale (ASRS) for age 18+.

Upon patient completion of the protocol, their results are compared to the Creyos normative database to determine if performance on each marker is within a typical range or abnormal for their age and gender. Clinicians receive a report that clearly communicates markers associated with ADHD, like error rate and reaction time variability, alongside optional subjective questionnaire results. Any atypical results are highlighted for quick interpretation. The report includes details for each cognitive task, providing patient-friendly information on how deficits in attention, planning ability, and memory may relate to everyday difficulties. Scientific references are included to further validate the results and build patient trust in the findings.

"Empowering healthcare providers with an online protocol that enhances ADHD evaluation, without increasing their workload, is a transformative step towards precision medicine and improved patient care," said Marc Lipton, President and CEO of Creyos, "We believe that harnessing technology to streamline accurate and objective assessment not only benefits clinicians but also ensures individuals receive the right treatment plans and relevant support when they need it most."

The Creyos ADHD protocol and report are now available for all Creyos customers and come standard as part of every Creyos subscription. Clinicians interested in getting Creyos for their practice can learn more by visiting www.creyos.com

About Creyos Health

Creyos Health, formerly known as Cambridge Brain Sciences, is a pioneering healthcare technology company dedicated to transforming how clinicians assess and manage patient brain health. Supporting over 5,000 healthcare providers, the Creyos platform offers objective online tasks and digitized behavioral health screeners to provide actionable insights, support early intervention, and deliver evidence-based solutions for a wide range of cognitive and behavioral health conditions. Backed by 30 years of research and a normative database of over 90,000 subjects, Creyos has been used in over 300 peer reviewed scientific studies and is recognized as a scientifically-validated solution for measuring and monitoring patient cognition. For more information about Creyos Health visit www.creyos.com

