Leading real estate company Elad Canada announces rebrand as Almadev, reflecting its decades-long expertise in community-building and asset management

Launch of rebrand includes a new name and brand identity, as Almadev continues to strengthen its leadership in the industry.

TORONTO, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Real estate company Elad Canada has rebranded to Almadev, unveiling a new brand identity that includes a new logo, typology, iconography and colour palette. The rebrand is reflective of the company's evolution over the past 20 years, culminating to deep masterplan community-building and asset management expertise.

'Alma' – which means "soul" in Spanish and "world" in Aramaic – speaks to the company's forward-thinking approach to real estate, and the vibrancy and quality it injects into every community it works in.

"Over the past decades, our company has experienced tremendous growth and we have honed an exceptional expertise in asset management and developing master-planned communities. It was time to create a new identity that reflects who we are today," says Rafael Lazer, CEO of Almadev. "We're thrilled to embark on this new chapter; Almadev perfectly encapsulates our unique ethos around real estate, and it represents our drive to continuously improve and push ourselves in new directions."

There will be no changes to Almadev's corporate structure and staff through this transition, as the company strives to continue creating leading-edge communities and maximizing value on its owned properties. "Our leadership in the industry is a direct reflection of our strong talent and expertise at Almadev. We remain committed to delivering quality communities that thoughtfully integrate a diverse mix of uses, including: residential, retail, affordable rental, commercial, community hubs and green space. At the same time, we will continue to cement our position in North America through quality ownership of office and industrial properties through Agellan Commercial REIT. We have a lot of exciting announcements planned for the next few years and we look forward to sharing more soon," says Lazer.

Founded in 1997, Almadev has shaped significant landscapes across North America, with over 7.5 million sq. ft. of construction in different stages of development and more than 7.4 million sq. ft. of income producing properties. Best known for its visionary approach to community-building, Almadev is currently developing Galleria on the Park, a master-planned community under construction that will transform a 1970's shopping centre into a vibrant mixed-use community that includes a 95,000 sq. ft. community centre and nearly 8-acre park. Almadev has also recently announced the closing of Emerald City, its 35-acre master-planned community in North York.

Last month, the company acquired a well-connected 11.6-acre site in Vaughan, adjacent to the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre. Almadev is also gearing up to launch Lansing Square, a 15-acre master-planned community located at Sheppard Ave. and Victoria Park. In Montreal, the 11.5-acre Cité Nature master-planned community, located adjacent to the Olympic Village, includes a mix of rental and condominium residences. Almadev will redevelop the adjacent site, further adding a diversity of housing options to the area.

Through its subsidiary Agellan Commercial REIT, Almadev also owns 46 income-producing properties located in 11 markets across the U.S. and Canada. The properties include an industrial and office space, totalling 6 million sq. ft.

To learn more about Almadev, please visit: almadev.ca

About Almadev

The New Elad is here. Almadev is a multi-billion dollar real estate development, investment and asset management company with best-in-class master-planned communities and mixed-use properties across Canada and the United States. At Almadev, we have an impressive reputation of creating large scale, multi-phase development projects. Along with Agellan Commercial, we own over seven million square feet of industrial, commercial and retail properties.

For over two decades, Almadev has shaped and enriched communities through leadership and collaboration with a focus on delivering value and maximizing returns on our income-producing properties. We are strategic thinkers who foster long-term relationships by taking the time to listen to our communities, collaborate with stakeholders and engage experts who share our vision for building places that make our urban landscape better.

At Almadev, we build master-planned communities and manage assets across classes. We invest in a better tomorrow. We believe in our developments. We are here to foster a future you want to live, work and grow in.

