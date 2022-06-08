Leading Ontario Firm Expands to Eastern Region

- Park Place Financial & Peak Benefit Solutions Open Offices in Kingston and Belleville -

PETERBOROUGH, ON, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Park Place Financial and sister company, Peak Benefit Solutions, have recently opened offices in Belleville and Kingston region quickly expanding their customer reach and growing their local teams. In Belleville, the companies merged with Howell Financial Corp, well known across the Quinte region as the preferred provider of employee benefits for the Chamber of Commerce and have already doubled the staff there. Growth continues for the firms in Kingston, adding six staff alongside the acquisition of Manley Financial Group, a long-time employee benefits provider in the region. While client contacts will remain the same at both offices, new services are now available as both companies pride themselves as bespoke providers to best meet emerging client needs.

"We found that many of the business owners we were supporting with personalized employee benefit packages needed expertise in establishing their own personal plans for wealth management and business stratification. By working in tandem with Park Place Financial this ensured we could provide our clients with everything they required," said Chad Donnelly, Co-Founder, Peak Benefit Solutions. "We are very pleased to now be able to offer this approach to employee benefit clients in Belleville and Kingston through this expansion of our firm and continue to offer the excellence in customer service clients have come to expect from us."

Park Place Financial and Peak Benefit Solutions were both founded in Peterborough, Ontario and have been a leading employer in the region over the years. The companies merged in 2018 and continue to pride themselves on their full-service boutique approach, providing personalized solutions for client needs and excellence in customer service. With their expansion into Eastern Ontario the firm now employees more than 40 people across Ontario.

"Our vision at Park Place Financial is to provide excellence in all we do, from the smallest things to the biggest and while we continue to grow, our clients can depend on the personalized service they have come to expect from us," said Mike D'Alessandro, Co-Founder, Park Place Financial. "We have members across our team that are experts in their fields which allows us to offer bespoke services for our clients to best meet their evolving needs. From a financial management perspective that means understanding tax efficiencies, corporate structures, familial wealth management, personal and corporate planning, but it also includes time with our in-house staff that are leaders in their fields in tax strategies, marketing, digital expansion, HR management and succession planning for business. Working with our partners at Peak Benefit Solutions allows us to ensure that our clients, from independent entrepreneurs to multi-national manufacturers, are also maximizing their opportunities when it comes to the provision of employee benefits and that tax savings that come with that."

Peak Benefit Solutions Inc. was established in 2008 and have helped more than 400 clients from entrepreneurs, manufacturing, professional services, and public organizations with their comprehensive benefits planning. Under the leadership of Chad Donnelly and Terry Windrem, Peak Benefit Solutions merged with Park Place Financial in 2018.

"One of the pieces we really pride ourselves in at Peak is our Client Services team who work alongside our clients to not only get their packages up and running, but provide education for their staff on the value of the benefits, how to claim and to help them navigate any complicated claims matters with the insurer," said Chad Donnelly, Co-Founder, Peak Benefit Solutions. "With our growth across Belleville and Kingston we have added Client Service specialists to both teams to ensure that through these mergers our new customers now have that dedicated service that Peak clients have come to expect from us."

Founded in 2012, by Mike D'Alessandro and Darrell Wade, Park Place Financial grew quickly to become one of Central and Eastern Ontario's top wealth and estate planning firms. Its mission, to be known for excellence in helping grow and preserve the wealth accumulated by family business owners and entrepreneurs across multiple generations. In 2018, Terry Windrem Insurance Agencies joined Park Place Financial, firmly positioning the business as an industry leader in wealth and risk management.

Together, Peak Benefit Solutions and Park Place Financial offer clients benefit and wealth management strategies that create tax saving efficiencies, as well as streamline operations for businesses.

SOURCE Park Place Financial

For further information: To schedule an interview or for more information please contact: Laura Kennedy, Vice President Marketing & Communications, Park Place Financial/Peak Benefit Solutions, Tel: (705) 748-5182, Email: [email protected]