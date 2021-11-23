Leading Online Will Company, LegalWills.ca, Provides Canada's Only Full Service Solution to Bill 21

LegalWills.ca partners with technology provider Syngrafii to bring British Columbia a complete online Will solution - from electronic wills, to e-signatures, and secure storage, as of December 1st, 2021 British Columbians can manage their estate planning completely online.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The legal requirements for writing a Will in Canada have not fundamentally changed for nearly two centuries - until now. Beginning on December 1, 2021, Bill 21 will allow not only remote witnessing, but also electronic signing and storage of Wills in the province of British Columbia.

Ottawa-based online estate planning pioneer LegalWills.ca has been on a mission to make common legal documents, like a Last Will and Testament, accessible to Canadians by bringing the most affordable and comprehensive services on the market. Through those services, the entire Will writing process is able to be done virtually, except for the signing portion of your Will, due to Canadian law.

"When Henry and I started LegalWills back in 2000 we had an idea that at some point the law would accept the digital signing of a Will. Because of this, over time we built features like the Keyholder service, which would allow you to set up trusted people to access documents that you had created. In 2016 we built a service called MyVault to serve as a specific repository for these documents." says Tim Hewson, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of LegalWills.ca. "We have always felt that technology could do far more for Will writing and estate planning than the law allowed, and we've been not only dreaming of, but also preparing for, the day the law finally caught up."

Canadian company Syngrafii has patented technology with their Video Signing Rooms, thus making them a natural partner to truly offer a full service solution to Bill 21 and fulfill LegalWills.ca's founders initial vision.

Matthew Gibson, co-founder and CEO of Syngrafii shares "Our team is pleased to be working with Legalwills.ca – a forward looking organisation that recognizes that iinked Sign™ and VSR™ (Video Signing Room™) is not only uniquely qualified to support the successful implementation of OIC 541-2021 but also it understands that the iinked platform's features currently exceed the current provincial compliance standards."

Now that Bill 21 will allow for virtual signing of Wills, through this partnership residents of British Columbia are able to set up a Video Signing Room with their witnesses. An activity log of the session is then generated that is stored with the Will in their Vault, which allows users to store their electronic estate planning documents to be retrieved easily by their designated Keyholder(s) only after they have passed away.

For more information please visit: www.legalwills.ca/blog/digital-will/

About LegalWills

LegalWills.ca is the first and leading online estate planning platform in Canada, having created over half a million estate planning documents in the past 20 years. In 2020 alone, over 100,000 estate planning documents were created by customers in all 13 provinces and territories across Canada. Since the start of the pandemic, LegalWills.ca has given away over 7,000 estate planning documents free of charge to front line health care and education workers across Canada. For more information visit https://www.legalwills.ca/

About Syngrafii

Syngrafii provides a suite of next generation eSignature tools that deliver the security of ink and paper globally, with a range of fully compliant solutions. Syngrafii's patented video signing and eSignature solutions deliver a connected world where people, enterprise and government can immediately process original documents, signatures, and transactions across digital channels anywhere, anytime, in multiple languages. For more information visit https://www.syngrafii.com/

For the month of December, a portion of sales of LegalWills.ca's products in British Columbia will go toward a local mudslide/flood relief program.

