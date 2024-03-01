Leading National Genetics Foundation to Present Adapted Bikes to Children with Genetic Conditions in Toronto at "Day of Caring" Event to be Held at 10:00 AM, Friday, March 15 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre

BETHESDA, Md. , March 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine and genetics professionals from around the world will be on hand from 10:00 to 10:30AM in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre to present specially adapted bicycles to local Toronto-area children from Kerry's Place Autism Services and Sickle Cell Awareness Group of Ontario (SCAGO) as part of the 2024 ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting.

The annual ACMG Foundation Day of Caring is made possible by a grant from Revvity to the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine, a prominent national nonprofit genetics foundation based in Bethesda, Maryland.

President of the ACMG Foundation, Nancy Mendelsohn, MD, FACMG said, "We are grateful to Revvity for their continued support of the ACMG Foundation Day of Caring and our adaptive bicycle gifts. This part of the ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting is often our favorite moment to pause and remember why we all do this work, to support our patients and community."

"The Sickle Cell Awareness Group of Ontario (SCAGO) is thankful to the ACMG Foundation for presenting customized bicycles to the sickle cell disease (SCD) community. Sickle cell disease can be debilitating, especially for children. These bicycles will encourage cycling, an activity that can help improve mobility, strength, balance and coordination. Being a fun and social activity, cycling can also support positive psychosocial opportunities for the community," said Mrs. Lanre Tunji-Ajayi, CEO/President of the Sickle Cell Awareness Group of Ontario (SCAGO).

CEO and President of Kerry's Place Autism Services, Sue VanDeVelde-Coke RN, MBA, PhD said, "Kerry's Place Autism Services is incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be part of the ACMG Foundation Day of Caring, which will provide children with Autism with bicycles adapted to their unique abilities and strengths. We want to thank the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine for the ability to have Kerry's Place families receive these bicycles. The impact of this generous gift will greatly enhance the quality of life for these children and promote physical health and well-being with every ride on their custom bicycles."

The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine, whose tenet is Better Health through Genetics, supports education, research and a variety of other programs to translate genetic research into better health for all individuals. The ACMG Foundation 2024 Day of Caring is supported by Revvity (formerly PerkinElmer), members of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) and the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine.

Note to assignment desks, news desks and editors: This is a wonderful photo, television and video opportunity. To arrange interviews with experts in medical genetics, local Toronto-area families participating in the 2024 Day of Caring or to receive a complimentary pass to attend and cover the ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting, March 12-16, 2024 at the Metro Toronto Centre, contact Myy Nguyen, ACMG Senior Communications Coordinator, at [email protected].

About the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine

The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is a community of supporters and contributors who understand the importance of medical genetics and genomics in healthcare. Established in 1992, the ACMG Foundation supports the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) mission to "translate genes into health." Through its work, the ACMG Foundation fosters charitable giving, promotes training opportunities to attract future medical geneticists and genetic counselors to the field, shares information about medical genetics and genomics, and sponsors important research. To learn more and support the ACMG Foundation mission to create "Better Health through Genetics" visit www.acmgfoundation.org.

Kathy Moran, MBA,

[email protected]

SOURCE American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics