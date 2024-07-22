SAINT-VICTOR, QC, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Les industries Bernard et Fils (''Bernard'') has completed the acquisition of Appalaches Nature, a Canadian maple Syrup business started in 2018 which operates from a state-of-the-art 100,00sq. ft. carbon neutral facility in Thetford Mines, Québec.

It is envisaged that Appalaches Nature will be integrated alongside Bernard where synergies, including highly complementary manufacturing capabilities, will support the accelerated growth of the combined business. This will enable it to significantly increase production capacity to meet growing customer demand and to facilitate further expansion across Europe and internationally.

The day-to-day of Appalaches Nature will continue to be led by the existing management team, in close collaboration with the management of Bernard which is led by the fifth generation of the Bernard family. [Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.]

Martin Bernard, Executive Vice-President, Industries Bernard, [email protected]