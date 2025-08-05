Leading Live-Fire Radar Demonstration with Major Abu Dhabi Defense Partner Highlighting Next-Generation Technology and Showcasing Defense Capabilities

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ --VisionWave Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV), a next-generation defense technology company specializing in AI-powered sensing and autonomous threat response systems, today announced it plans to lead a high-profile live-fire demonstration of its super-resolution radar system in September 2025. The strategic trial will be conducted in collaboration with a leading government-owned defense contractor in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The radar system—part of VWAV's advanced sensing suite for tactical Active Protection Systems (APS)—was chosen following rigorous competitive evaluations against several top-tier global radar solutions. The upcoming live-fire event is designed to replicate a spectrum of complex aerial threat scenarios, varying in size, speed, and radar cross-section, to rigorously assess the radar's detection and tracking performance under realistic battlefield conditions.

"This live-fire trial represents far more than a technical validation—it is set to become a defining milestone for VisionWave," said Noam Kenig, Chief Executive Officer of VisionWave. "Our AI-powered super-resolution radar is engineered to detect, classify, and track high-speed threats with real-time precision. Being selected by a top-tier global defense partner for this live-fire demonstration underscores what we believe is VWAV's technological advantage. At the core of our mission is a singular focus: saving lives by delivering accurate, dependable threat detection in the most challenging battlefield conditions."

Confirming VisionWave's Role in Next-Generation Defense

The radar systems slated for the demonstration were purchased directly by the Abu Dhabi defense partner as part of a broader integration and evaluation phase. During the live-fire exercise VWAV's technology will be tested in operationally realistic, high-intensity scenarios to determine its effectiveness within layered defense architectures—where early detection is critical to enabling timely countermeasures deployment.

Backed by Strong Capital for Global Expansion

VisionWave has recently secured a strategic funding facility of up to $50 million, including an initial $5 million tranche commitment, strengthening the Company's ability to access growth capital. With this enhanced financial foundation and public market presence, VWAV's leadership believes the Company is well-positioned to accelerate development milestones, support large-scale defense programs, and meet the growing demand for next-generation defense technologies across the U.S., UAE, and allied nations.

Positioned for Strategic Growth in a High-Demand Sector

This initiative is a key step in VWAV's strategic roadmap to become a mission-critical technology provider for AI-enabled battlefield autonomy and advanced defense systems. The Company's super-resolution radar platform driven by proprietary AI algorithms is engineered to deliver real-time, high-precision detection, classification, and tracking of fast-moving threats, addressing critical requirements in next-generation active defense architectures.

About VisionWave Holdings Inc.

VisionWave Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a U.S.-based defense technology company advancing next-generation battlefield capabilities through AI-powered sensing platforms and autonomous defense systems. Leveraging proprietary super-resolution radar, multispectral, and radio-frequency imaging technologies, VisionWave provides real-time threat detection, enhanced force survivability, and superior decision-making across air, land, and sea domains. The Company is incorporated in Wilmington, Delaware, with its operational headquarters in West Hollywood, California, and maintains advanced research and development operations in Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

