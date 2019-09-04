Leading Influencer Yassmin Abdel-Magied announced as Keynote Speaker at HRPA2020: Canada's largest HR Conference and Tradeshow in Toronto

Now in its 78th year, the HRPA Annual Conference & Trade Show is Canada's largest HR event, bringing together more than 4000 HR professionals and business leaders from across North America. With keynotes from leading thinkers Lital Marom, Terry Hickey, Mike Bayer, Brett House, Dr. Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, Christine Porath and Adam Alter, plus 75 learning sessions, the 3-day event and 2-day tradeshow is gearing up to be the best ever.

"Human Resources is going through dramatic transformation as workplaces, technology, employees' attitudes and expectations are constantly evolving. For HR Professionals and business leaders alike, the HRPA annual conference continuously stands apart as an exceptional opportunity to learn and network with some of the best minds impacting modern HR and people management," says HRPA Board Chair, Robert (Bob) Thompson, CHRL.

HRPA2020 Annual Conference and Tradeshow Registration opens today, September 4, 2019. Early bird rates are available until October 31, 2019 at https://hrpaconference.ca, #hrpaac.

The Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA) is the regulatory association of HR Professionals in Ontario with more than 23,000 members and students. Protecting the public interest HRPA regulates, governs and educates its members and students by setting and enforcing standards of professional HR practice, standards of qualification, professional conduct, ethics and expertise. www.hrpa.ca

SOURCE Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA)

For further information: Media inquiries: MaryBeth McKenzie, Director, Public Relations & Communications, mmckenzie@hrpa.ca, T 416 923-2324 x 356, M 416 540-4851

Related Links

www.hrpa.ca

