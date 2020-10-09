Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Support Pivot's Proposed Arrrangement Resolution

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (TSX: PTG) ("Pivot"), a full-service information technology provider, is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") and Glass Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis"), have each recommended a vote in favour of the special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution"), to approve a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under section 182 of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) pursuant to which Computacenter plc ("Computacenter") through its wholly-owned subsidiary, 1264283 B.C. Ltd. (the "Purchaser"), will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Pivot as contemplated by the arrangement agreement among Pivot, Computacenter and Purchaser dated September 8, 2020.

ISS and Glass Lewis are two leading independent proxy advisory firms who make voting recommendations to their subscribers, including pension funds and large institutional investors.

Pivot Meeting

The special meeting of the shareholders of Pivot to obtain shareholder approval of the Arrangement will take place on October 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) and will be held virtually at https://web.lumiagm.com/227934840 using password "pivot2020" (case specific).

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT - PLEASE VOTE TODAY

The proxy voting deadline is 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PIVOT UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT PIVOT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE ARRANGEMENT RESOLUTION.

Shareholder Information and Questions

Pivot's shareholders who have questions or require voting assistance may contact Pivot's proxy solicitation agent:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

North America Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184

Outside North America: 1-416-304-0211

Email: [email protected]

