Leading Global Space Strategy and Consultancy Firm Euroconsult Joins Celestial's Preferred Partner Program

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Celestial Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: CES.P) ("Celestial" or, the "Corporation"), the first Space Technology focused capital pool company to list on the TSX Venture Exchange, is thrilled to announce that Euroconsult, the leading global strategy, consulting and market intelligence firm specialized in the space sector and satellite enabled verticals, has joined Celestial's preferred partner program offering unparalleled support, access and market insights to our target counterparties at preferred rates.

"The breadth of Euroconsult's experience and depth of their insights is unmatched, and we are thrilled to work with them as a preferred partner", said Jared Bottoms, Chief Executive Officer of Celestial. "In addition to Euroconsult's market insights, critical as organizations evolve their product market fit, Euroconsult brings a unique data-set of alternative space-sector verticals allowing targets to consider expansion into previously unexplored markets for their products. With Euroconsult as a preferred partner, Celestial has truly rounded out a network capable and primed to support nearly every facet of an organization's growth in the Canadian public venture capital markets."

"We strongly believe in Celestial's mission and look forward to bringing our expertise to Canadian companies so that they can participate and find new opportunities in the growing space economy", said Nathan De Ruiter, Euroconsult North America Services Managing Director.

Successfully accessing the Canadian public venture capital markets requires a team of sophisticated professionals. Euroconsult joins preferred partners Aird & Berlis LLP, LodeRock, MNP LLP, Generation IACP, Arctech Accelerate, and Boast Capital, who all align with Celestial's mission of growing the Space Tech ecosystem in Canada by attracting exciting growth stage New Space companies to the Canadian capital markets, and supporting their growth and success. As their second largest office is based in Montreal, Canada, Euroconsult is eager to make a positive impact and grow their presence in the Canadian market.

About Euroconsult

Euroconsult is the leading global strategy consulting and market intelligence firm specialized in the space sector and satellite enabled verticals. We provide first-class strategic consulting, develop comprehensive market intelligence products, organize executive-level annual summits and training programs for the space sector. We have forty years of experience accompanying private companies and government entities in strategic decision making. A reference for high quality market knowledge worldwide, we use our deep industry knowledge and analytical rigor to help our clients understand their business environment and provide them with the tools they need to make informed decisions and develop their business.

About Celestial Acquisition Corp.

Celestial is the first and only Capital Pool Company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange that is focused on the Space Technology sector. Celestial is part of a larger platform and network of sophisticated technicians, industry professionals and impact capital whose mission it is to grow the Space Tech ecosystem in Canada by attracting exciting growth stage New Space companies to the Canadian capital markets, and supporting their growth and success.

For additional information visit www.celestialgrowth.com, or www.euroconsult-ec.com

