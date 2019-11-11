Leading Global Beverage Company Signs One-Year TotalSocial Contract Following Successful Initial Engagement

Total Client Contracts Valued at CAD $208,000

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and MONTREAL, Nov. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) (the "Company") announced today that it has signed a one-year engagement with a leading global beverage corporation. The second contract is an extension of the original engagement that was previously announced, with the total value of CAD $208,000. Both parties have the mutual option to extend the program for successive 12-month terms.

"The initial engagement with this leading beverage company demonstrated the unique value of TotalSocial and its impact on important business KPIs. In today's dynamic beverage marketplace, we are delighted that our Client recognizes that TotalSocial data and intelligence can help find new ways to connect more effectively with consumers," said Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs.

"This is our fourth beverage client within 18 months, that attests the value of our solutions and experience in this sector," said Steven Brown, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Engagement Labs. "The initial engagement proved the value and importance of our data to their business."

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies.

