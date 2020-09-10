Leading Food Safety Firm Launches One of Canada's First Hard Surface Disinfectants Lab Tested to Kill COVID-19

LONDON, ON, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Food Safety Alliance (FSA), a leading food safety consultant and supplier to some of Canada's largest meat and poultry plants, launched RiiVALx today, one of the first hard surface disinfectants specifically formulated to kill SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) on contact. RiiVALx stands out as one of the few disinfectants that have been laboratory tested to prove effective at killing SARS-CoV-2, and is now available for purchase and distribution.

At the onset of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, the FSA was in the process of extensive lab testing for various other products. They took the opportunity to test the efficacy of the new disinfectant against killing SARS-CoV-2.

"We were thrilled when the results came back confirming that RiiVALx kills SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on contact," said Adam Brock, President and CEO of the Food Safety Alliance.

"We take the testing, production and distribution of our products very seriously. We knew we had an important product and that we needed to make it available to our clients immediately. Many of them are now very eager to get RiiVALx into their facilities."

Effective at dilutions of 200:1 RiiVALx is a cost effective solution that is user-friendly. Unlike other products, it does not require any special PPE to mix or handle it and you can even wash your hands with it. It is environmentally safe, and organically approved, making it safe for both industrial and at-home use.

"We mainly deal with Business to Business clients, but once the word got out we had the first lab tested disinfectant to kill SARS-CoV-2, we started to get calls from distributors wanting to open up to the consumer market." added Brock. "We're exploring a few options for distribution and our team is thrilled that one of our products can play a small part in helping get this pandemic under control and keep our clients and communities safe."

Background

The Food Safety Alliance is a proudly Canadian owned and operated company focused on ensuring food safety for North America's largest federally and provincially inspected meat and poultry plants in Canada, along with mid and large-sized breweries. The Food Safety Alliance's range of services include a full line of sanitation products and programs, chemical system design and install, pathogen control products and programs for both organic and non-organic food processors.

