Leading First Nations organizations sign historic protocol to bring prosperity to First Nations communities

The Protocol Agreement was signed by the leaders of the First Nations Finance Authority, the Financial Management Board, the First Nations Tax Commission and the First Nations Lands Advisory Board near the close of a two-day conference which attracted more than 350 delegates representing 120 First Nations from across Canada. Participants in the "First Nations Leading the Way "National Meeting heard First Nations representatives share success stories and how to use the tools provided in the First Nations Fiscal Management Act and the Framework Agreement on First Nation Land Management to bring health and prosperity to their communities.

The four organizations pledged in the Protocol to work closely together and with First Nations to generate sustainable economic growth through greater fiscal independence, improved financial management, greater access to financing, and sound land governance.

Key Quotes:

"We are seeing the untapped potential of First Nations to lift not only their own economies but contribute to the prosperity of all Canadians. We are pleased that First Nations are using the tools and resources we offer, and this co-operative agreement will allow us to move more quickly along the path to reconciliation."

Harold Calla, Executive Chair, Financial Management Board

"The Protocol we have signed will allow us to work more closely to maximize opportunities to build new infrastructure, improve fiscal management and increase the independence of First Nations from other levels of government. Ultimately, these steps will allow First Nations to break free from many of the restrictions of the Indian Act and support higher standards of community well-being."

Ernie Daniels, President & CEO First Nations Finance Authority

"This agreement will allow us to provide a forum where First Nations governments can work together, share resources and tools and find solutions to common challenges. It demonstrates our commitment to expand our land and fiscal jurisdictions to raise our infrastructure and services to national standards and increase investment on our lands. I am both proud and pleased that we can come together for the benefit of our communities and all of Canada"

C.T. (Manny) Jules, Chief Commissioner, First Nations Tax Commission

"We are absolutely committed to providing timely, coordinated support to First Nations as they retake their rightful jurisdiction over their lands, finances and resources. By working closely together, our organizations can ensure that this Protocol will provide the maximum benefit for First Nations communities to improve health, education and living standards."

Robert Louie, Chair, First Nations Lands Advisory Board

