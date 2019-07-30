Leading Edge Materials Produces Expandable Graphite In Line With Current Market Products from Woxna, Sweden

Expandable graphite has been produced and tested, with its performance in-line with commercially available materials currently in the market;

Expandable natural graphite is a critical industrial material, with a significant and growing market for fire resistant building products, textiles and graphite foils;

The manufacturing methods tested did not require the use of toxic chemicals;

Pricing of expandable graphite is based on flake size, expansion ratio and purity, and lies in the range of US$2000 – US$4000 per tonne;

– per tonne; Provides the potential for creation of additional value-added products from the Woxna graphite mine in Sweden ;

Research was completed in Germany with leading consultancy ProGraphite GmbH ("ProGraphite"). ProGraphite used run-of-mine +80 mesh (>180 micron) material from the Woxna mine to test a range of standard process variables. Testing demonstrated that a combination of sulphuric acid and potassium permanganate delivered optimal results, expanding up to 215 ml/g (480 times) when heated to 1000°C.

This degree of expansion is in line with expandable graphite products available in the market today. Additional process optimization and product improvement is anticipated through further research. The methods tested did not require the use of toxic chromium, lead, or bromine-bearing chemicals that are used in the manufacture of some Chinese expandable graphites.

Mr. Mark Saxon, Interim CEO stated, "Expandable graphite is a high value application for graphite flakes that are larger in size and of a lower purity than that required for battery anode materials. The work completed by ProGraphite using stockpiled material from the Woxna mine has demonstrated that our material expands in line with current commercial products, using a process that does not require any toxic chemicals.

We will continue to pursue this research in parallel with our battery anode materials, which provides potential for additional value-added products. Please contact the Company to receive expandable graphite samples from the Woxna mine."

Expandable graphite exploits the remarkable anisotropic property of natural flake graphite. Mild non-toxic chemicals (in this case sulfuric acid) are positioned between individual graphite flakes, which when exposed to heat converts from a solid or liquid to a gas phase causing a dramatic accordion-like expansion.

Expandable Graphite Applications

Expandable natural graphite is a critical industrial material, with a significant and growing market. Current market size is estimated to be 70,000 to 80,000 tonnes per year, with approximately 45% of demand coming from manufacture of fire-resistant materials. Other market segments include flexible foils, conductivity additives, and a small volume as a graphene manufacturing pre-cursor.

Demand for expandable graphite for fire resistant building products and textiles are both substantial and fast growing. When incorporated in building materials and plastics, the dramatic expansion on heating greatly reduces product flammability, as the expanded graphite forms a protective barrier in the event of fire. Globally, governments are moving to restrict use of flammable building materials, with the China Building Materials Application Technology Research Institute stating in 2018 "China needs 4 0 million tonnes of fire-retardant building materials per annum, which will contain 5% expandable graphite."

In addition to fire resistant building materials, expanded graphite is an important pre-cursor for the manufacture of flexible graphite foils and papers which provide very light weight heat dispersion and shielding properties. The low density expanded graphite is rolled and compressed into thin flexible sheets which provide high heat, corrosion and compression resistance. Graphite foils are incorporated in many mobile electrical devices to safely disperse heat away from the battery source. Rapid demand growth is forecast due to the increasing use of high energy density batteries in mobile devices. Emerging markets also exist for expandable graphite as a precursor for graphene manufacturing.

Pricing of expandable graphite is based on flake size, expansion ratio and purity, and lies in the range of US$2000 – US$4000 per tonne. Of note, the purity requirements for expandable graphite is substantially lower than battery materials. Leading Edge Materials is now preparing for follow up test work with increased sample size to optimize process conditions and material economics.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on production of high value critical raw materials for the European market, with an operating base in the Nordic region, a region well recognized for its promotion and investment in innovation. LEM's flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility located in central Sweden targeting the supply of specialty materials for lithium ion battery production. LEM's assets and research focus are towards the raw materials for Li-ion batteries (graphite, lithium, cobalt); materials for high thermal efficiency building products (graphite, silica, nepheline); and materials that improve the efficiency of energy generation (dysprosium, neodymium, hafnium). Investments are linked to the global shift to low-carbon energy generation and energy storage.

