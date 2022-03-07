Leading Canadian real estate company offers housing, supplies for Ukrainians

The offer was made this week by Bob Dhillon, Founder, President and CEO of Mainstreet, following the invasion of Ukraine.

"Just tell me what to do and I'm there for you" Dhillon said. "For anyone forced to flee home, the only thing that matters is finding a safe, new home. We know this better than anyone because so many of our teammates and our families have lived this experience," Dhillon said.

"As an immigrant who has prospered in Canada, and Western Canada in particular, both the Mainstreet team and I feel compelled to give back to our communities. Ukrainian-Canadians have contributed so much to Canada – again, Western Canada in particular – and we have a duty to honor that contribution by helping Ukrainians in this time of distress."

"We firmly believe this sort of assistance ultimately helps both the Ukrainian people in need as well as the people of Canada by enriching our cultural fabric and contributing to our economy over time. Immigration in all forms is absolutely essential to building the economy of Canada and keeping us globally competitive." Dhillon said.

Details on the arrival of refugees are still being worked out, but most are expected to come to Canada through the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel announced by the Canadian Government on March 3, 2022.



Mainstreet are presently coordinating with Refugee assistance and Ukrainian community organizations to provide this assistance.

