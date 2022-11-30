Leading Canadian Cannabis Expo, Grow Up Conference, Announces First Alberta Show for 2023

The largest cannabis conference for Canadian growers expands its footprint to Edmonton, Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's widely respected Grow Up Conference and Expo announces its cross-country expansion with the inaugural Alberta conference, held in Edmonton from May 28-30, 2023, at the Edmonton Convention Centre.

Awarded the best cannabis conference of 2021 by High! Canada magazine, Grow Up attracts top industry experts, businesses, and professionals, creating a hub of cannabis culture in key regions across Canada.

"After countless requests from the industry, we are thrilled to bring the Grow Up Conference and Expo to Edmonton for the first time. With rich cannabis history and culture, Alberta is a natural hub to host top experts to gather, learn, network and discuss how the industry moves forward," says Randy Rowe, President, Grow Up Cannabis Conference & Expo. "With internationally renowned speakers, an all new Brand and Buyers zone, innovative workshops, expert panels, interactive demonstrations, and key networking opportunities, it will be valuable programming for those in the cannabis space."

New for 2023, Grow Up will introduce the Brands and Buyers zone, where Licensed Producers can promote their latest brands and products directly to retail buyers. Purchasers from the largest retail stores across Canada will congregate to select products from the hottest brands by standard, micro and craft processors. No matter how big or small the brand, they will have an equal opportunity to connect and have one-on-one meetings with retailers interested in purchasing their products.

Alberta 2023 will feature the largest collection of retail and wholesale buyers in Canada - a prime time for brands to shine. Flower, concentrates, extracts, edibles, beverages and topicals will be on display and ready for purchase orders to be made.

The show's robust programming will include hands-on cannabis workshops, master classes, a dedicated hash zone, and the popular seed exchange. In addition, Grow Up is proud to bring The Canadian Cannabis Cup to Alberta Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Edmonton Convention Centre. The top licensed producers in cannabis flower, hash, extracts and concentrates will compete for the title of "Best in Canada" by live judging in the Grow Up Consumption Lounge in front of delegates.

With a reputation for bringing heavy-hitter keynotes and industry legends to the expo, past speakers include Jim Belushi, Ed Rosenthal, Simon Smit and the late Frenchy Cannoli. Grow Up Conference and Expo is the one-stop event for all aspects of cannabis.

Retailers and Brands:

To complete the application to be a part of the Brands and Buyers zone, visit:

https://growupconference.com/alberta/retail-buyers/

Retail owners and purchasers will be eligible for a free VIP Pass to Grow Up and the Brands and Buyers Zone.

Media accreditation:

To request media VIP passes and further information about attending the expo, please visit: growupconference.com/info/media-accreditation.

Exhibition booths, ticketing and registration for Grow Up Conference and Expo is now open. For further information, email [email protected]

About Grow Up Cannabis Conference and Expo:

Grow Up Conference and Expo has been hailed a top cannabis industry event in Canada, hosting events in Niagara Falls, ON, Victoria, BC, and now Edmonton, AB. With decades of experience creating nationally renowned high-profile events, trade summits and shows around the world, Grow Up is committed to bringing forward-thinkers, trailblazers and experts together. For more information, visit https://growupconference.com/

