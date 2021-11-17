Leadership Changes at The HIDI Group Inc.

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Global consulting engineering firm, The HIDI Group Inc., continues to evolve with the appointment of Dario Di Carlo as CEO and David Sinclair as President, effective November 17, 2021.

Founded in 1975 by Andrew Hidi as a mechanical consulting firm, what was then known as Andrew Hidi & Associates provided mechanical engineering services for notable Toronto landmarks such as First Canadian Place Phase 2, TD 5, and Woodbine Centre. In 1999, the firm added electrical consulting services by merging with electrical consulting firm, E.A Rae & Associates.

Dario Di Carlo - Chief Executive Officer and David Sinclair - President (CNW Group/The HIDI Group)

Jamie Hidi assumed the reins as President in 2003. Under Jamie's leadership the firm expanded their suite of design services to include communications, security, lighting, audio visual, energy services and commissioning. The firm also expanded its geographic footprint beyond its head office in Toronto. Additional offices were opened in Calgary, Ottawa, and Dubai to service growing markets in Canada, and in the United States, the Middle East and Europe.

Jamie says "our incredible staff is the reason for our success. The evolution of our firm celebrates putting people in positions to make a difference." Dedicated to the ongoing success of The HIDI Group, Jamie will continue to provide guidance and oversight to the firm in his new role as Executive Advisor.

"What makes The HIDI Group special is our commitment to the integrated design process within building services. We live in a connected world and our approach to engineering needs to mimic that. Bringing eight design and commissioning disciplines together seamlessly is what we do best. Our clients, their projects, and the environment all benefit from this alignment and commitment," says Dario, who believes that the integration of technologies will lead to better and more sustainable buildings.

"As a firm that is 100% employee-owned, our management team is committed to this next chapter and the ongoing success of The HIDI Group," says David. "We believe this commitment will allow us to continue to serve our clients across the many sectors we service. The diversity of our work truly engages our staff and allows us to apply best practices from multiple sectors to better serve all of our clients."

Under Dario and David's leadership, The HIDI Group will continue to build on strong partnerships, design excellence, sustainability leadership and staff development – all of which they believe are key components of a strong foundation for future success.

About The HIDI Group

The HIDI Group is an employee-owned Canadian-based consulting firm with offices in Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa and Dubai. Founded in 1975, The HIDI Group delivers projects in the commercial, residential, mission critical, healthcare, retirement living, institutional, retail and entertainment sectors. Recent projects reflect this diverse experience, and include Sportsnet Studios, Red Deer Justice Centre, Pandemic Response Units in four acute care hospitals across Ontario, the redevelopment of Park Hyatt Toronto, Four Seasons Madrid, Daniels Erin Mills DEM West Tower, Skyrise Condominiums, Arc, and Parktowns, Samsung Experience Store, and True Wild Distilling.

