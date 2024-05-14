LEADERS IN PHILANTHROPY, CONFLICT PREVENTION AND HUMAN RIGHTS JOIN INTERNATIONAL JURY TO SELECT THE NEXT WINNERS OF THE GLOBAL PLURALISM AWARD

OTTAWA, ON, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Global Centre for Pluralism is pleased to announce the jury for its 2025 Global Pluralism Award, now entering its 5th cycle. Global Pluralism Award jurors are renowned experts in a range of disciplines related to pluralism, including policymaking, peacebuilding, human rights, foreign affairs, linguistic diversity and media.

Marwan Muasher, Vice President for Studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and former Foreign Minister of Jordan returns as Chair of the Global Pluralism Award jury. Returning alongside Dr Muasher are Reeta Roy, President and CEO of the Mastercard Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in the world, and Yásnaya Elena Aguilar Gil, Ayuujk (Mixe) linguist, writer, translator and Indigenous human rights activist based in Oaxaca.

Joining the prestigious international jury this year are: Antonio Zappulla, CEO Thomson Reuters Foundation, corporate philanthropic arm of Thomson Reuters; Comfort Ero, President and CEO, International Crisis Group the world's leading conflict resolution organization; Stephen Toope, President and CEO of the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research (CIFAR) and Gam Shimray, Secretary General, Asia Indigenous Peoples Pact.

Presented every two years, the Award recognizes the exceptional work of individuals, businesses, academics, civil society and government bodies committed to fostering vibrant and inclusive societies, where diversity is valued and respected. Following a rigorous review process, the international jury will select the 10 finalists of the fifth Global Pluralism Award. Finalists will be announced in the fall of 2025, with three winners receiving CAD $50,000 each to further their work in support of pluralism. The submissions deadline for the 2025 Award has been extended until 5:00 p.m. EST on June 9, 2024.

