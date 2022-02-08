Lead Depot purchases all online assets of top auto lead provider DSG Auto for undisclosed fee, plans immediate re-launch of brand in Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Lead Depot has announced the acquisition of DSG Auto's online assets for an undisclosed fee. These assets include multiple domains and web properties including autofinance.ca, getmeacar.ca and multiple other web platforms that drive auto finance leads from consumers in Canada looking for an Auto Loan.

"We are happy to announce the asset base acquisition of what is one of Canada's most popular auto finance lead providers, DSG Auto." Says Christopher Mckenzine, Lead Depot's Director of Sales for Canada. "At the height of its operations, DSG was servicing over 1,000 Dealerships in Canada providing Auto Leads to them and we at Lead Depot are excited to complete the acquisition, with an immediate vision to re-brand the platforms and immediately come back into the Canadian Market with an increased focus on customer service to offer robust, higher quality Auto Loan leads to all dealerships Nationwide in Canada." Says Chris.

The Canadian Auto Loan market has stayed steady throughout the pandemic, with more people opting to obtain their own vehicle rather than ride a bus or train due to close contact with others. In addition to that, subprime lenders in Canada have widened their lending criteria to lend to lower credit scores, due to the average consumers credit score suffering during the Pandemic, making it much more affordable for all Canadians to now apply online for a vehicle loan online.

One of the other factors fueling Canadians need for a vehicle, is the difference in the Country's public transportation system compared to other areas of the world like Europe, the United Kingdom and even parts of the United States such as New York, where the need for a vehicle is less of a necessity due to a much more robust public transportation system, so in those areas less people require a vehicle regardless of the close contact issue with other passengers. The weather also plays a large factor, with Canada experiencing tougher winter conditions in most of the Country, causing more people to aim for vehicle ownership as part of their daily lives.

David St Germain, the Founder of DSG Auto says," I am happy to complete the sale of DSG Auto's Assets to Lead Depot. The Leadership at Lead Depot have a core focus on customer service to all dealerships and strong vision to help all Canadians with their vehicle finance needs through fully digital web platforms and in turn provide robust leads to all Car dealerships and Lenders in Canada." says David.

Lead Depot is now the new parent company to all DSG's previous assets, including but not limited to autofinance.ca, albertaautoclearance.com, getmeacar.ca, firstnationsfinancing.ca, firstnationsfinancing.net, canadacreditcompany.ca, canadacreditcompany.com and bcautofinance.ca. Lead Depot will be launching all these brands back into the Canadian market to help all Canadians apply for an Auto loan without the need for a Bank or Lender to physically sit or meet with the applicant.

The entire, simple step process will be digital through the acquired web platforms. Lead Depot's proprietary algorithms will then, in real time and within seconds, analyze the incoming application, and route it to a financer or dealership within its network, that will have the highest chance of success for that applicant to obtain a loan through, without any hassle or extensive paperwork. It is a process that has been proven highly popular in Canada especially during the pandemic, due to the fully digital and hassle-free process to apply. Companies competitive to Lead Depot, such as LendingArch, have thrived during the Pandemic offering online auto loans to consumers. This entire process will also be free to the consumer as they will not be charged a fee by Lead Depot on any of its platforms to apply. "We will not charge any application fees." says Chris McKenzie. "We are here to help you get a vehicle loan as fast as possible and get you driving and charging an application fee on any of our platforms is against our corporations core values of customer service, and customer affordability. We look forward to serving thousands of applicants through our acquisition of DSG Auto's web properties, for many years to come." Says Chris.

Lead Depot will also be increasing its focus on customer service to its dealerships and higher quality leads as it re-launches the newly acquired brands back into the Canadian marketplace for car dealerships nationwide.

About Lead Depot

Lead Depot is focused on the sale of vehicle finance and auto loan leads to car dealerships and lenders throughout Canada. Through its advertising to consumers, capturing applications and then routing the application to the best lender or dealership for that consumer, Lead Depot eliminates the need for an applicant to go physically into a dealership, bank, or lender, as everything will be done via its platform and over the phone, with dealerships offering fully sanitized delivery and trade ins, even more so now due to the Covid pandemic.

About DSG Auto

DSG Auto was established in 2010 and since then has serviced over 200,000 Canadians looking for an Auto Loan. DSG's network of dealerships spans over 1,000 locations in Canada. Lead Depot is now the new owner of the Assets of DSG Auto.

SOURCE Lead Depot Inc.

For further information: www.leaddepot.ca or email [email protected]