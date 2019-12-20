Le Quartier-Forestia denounces the decision by the Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC) to oppose plans for a development in Boisbriand

Access to video and illustrations here

MONTREAL, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC) has in recent days spoken out against the granting of an authorization by the Quebec Agricultural Land Protection Commission (CPTAQ) to provide for a zoning exclusion in favour of Le Quartier-Forestia. Unfortunately, the opinion of the MMC appears to be based on erroneous and in some cases, obsolete information. The land which Le Quarter-Forestia seeks to develop is in an agricultural zone, but none of it has been used for large-scale agricultural purposes for some 20 years. A fraction of the arable area is being tended for personal and cosmetic purposes only.

View of the landscaped site (CNW Group/Forestia - Le Quartier)

Also, the suggestion by the MMC to the effect that there is space elsewhere on its territory as well as in the Sainte-Thérèse and Boisbriand areas for a development like Le Quartier-Forestia, is incorrect. The observations and calculations leave us perplexed.

The site that has been chosen by the developers is officially designated as having agricultural potential ("class 2" and "class 3"), but none of this potential can be realized given its location and the absence of demand. The Le Quartier-Forestia project is in full compliance with a list of 15 criteria as set out by the MMC and the specifications exceed the requirements of the MMC's own management and development plan.

"The zone is bordered by a residential area to the east and highways to the north and to the west. It cannot be properly managed for agricultural use. Farming will not return to the area, but a well-designed project like that of Le Quartier-Forestia will bring stewardship to the land for generations to come" says Raymond Lessard (President of Le Quartier-Forestia).

Le Quartier-Forestia would include a maple grove and 53 hectares of green space including parks, walking trails and bike paths. The community, which is designed to be a "Transit Oriented Development (TOD)" from the ground up, represents an investment of some 1.2 billion dollars. A green jewel for Boisbriand and for all who would tread her paths.

We urgently request a meeting with officials of the MMC so that we may provide as much additional information as required in order to reassure policymakers and citizens alike that approval of the Le Quartier-Forestia project is in the better interests of all.

SOURCE Forestia - Le Quartier

For further information: Alexandre Dumas, T. 514-843-1901, C. 514-898-4636, [email protected]