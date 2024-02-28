MONTRÉAL, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Plateforme Agora inc. has made the difficult decision to end the activities of the private company that operates the Panier Bleu, in light of the most recent operating results.

Despite the company's disciplined financial management, it became clear that revenues were not sufficient to sustain the platform over the long term. The challenging economic context affecting the entire retail sector also contributed to this decision.

As of today, the Panier Bleu platform ceases operations. Non-delivered orders will be reimbursed, and assistance will be offered to retailers in the coming weeks.

Support for hundreds of retailers

Since its beginning, Le Panier Bleu has supported hundreds of Québec retailers in their digital transformation, helping them adapt to the new reality of e-commerce. Thanks to this support, these retailers are better equipped and more confident in dealing with online marketplaces and reaching consumers where they are.

"We would have liked to continue our mission of promoting local and proximity shopping, but we are confident that local retailers are now better positioned than ever to succeed in the digital environment," says Sylvain Prud'homme, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Le Panier Bleu.

Le Panier Bleu movement

Le Panier Bleu was launched in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, at a time when innovative ways had to be found to support Québec merchants. The initiative has had a positive impact on many local retailers, who have been featured on the platform. In addition, the Produits du Québec certification will continue to be used to encourage local purchases.

Highlights:

More than 600 registered retailers, from Montreal to the Côte-Nord region;

to the Côte-Nord region; More than 250,000 products displayed;

More than 2,500 products and foods certified as Les Produits du Québec and Aliments du Québec;

du Québec and Aliments du Québec; The Quebec government's Offensive de transformation numérique remains available to support SMEs wishing to make the digital shift or consolidate their digital transformation approach.

"Le Panier Bleu has successfully created a buy-local movement throughout Québec, and I truly wish that this movement will last and that the habit of buying local products will be rooted in Québecers' lifestyle for decades to come. The Board of Directors would like to thank the President and CEO and all the employees who have always been dedicated to promoting our retailers and who have believed in the importance of our mission for the Québec economy," concluded Mr Prud'homme.

