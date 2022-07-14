"Our project is a model of urban development that takes into account the new realities of mobility," says Claudio Bertone of the Bertone Development Corporation. "Many buyers have appreciated the concept as much as the architecture on a human scale."

Mobility and convenience

Inspired by the principles of TOD—transit-oriented development—Le Moden will offer a living environment structured around urban mobility services and an efficient public transport network. Located next to Frontenac métro station on the green line, a BIXI station, bus stops and a bike path, the project also promotes active mobility around the large Médéric-Martin park and a shopping centre that will soon be completely renovated by Bertone. "The goal is to enrich the life of the neighbourhood and create a friendly living environment for residents, all at the doorstep of a highly accessible downtown core," adds Michael Bertone. A public square is also planned at the heart of the project.

Blending into the neighbourhood

To bring its vision to life, the real estate company teamed with NEUF architect(e)s, one of Canada's leading architectural and design firms. With its simple yet elegant visual style, Le Moden is in keeping with modern trends, while its red brick cladding is reminiscent of the district's industrial past.

"At Bertone, we do things the right way. Everything will therefore blend seamlessly and respectfully into the built heritage of a district with a rich history," Michael Bertone says. The 126 units at Le Moden include studios, starting at $264,900 plus taxes, and spacious 1- to 3-bedroom condos, each with a private outdoor space. On the roof of the 10-storey building, a few penthouses have been designed with private terraces. Two other terraces are common areas, each with impressive views of the Jacques Cartier Bridge and downtown skyline. On the ground floor, there are co-working spaces and two private teleworking offices.

