PETITE-RIVIERE-SAINT-FRANÇOIS, QC, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Le Massif de Charlevoix welcomes the decision of its unionized employees, who voted today in favour of the tentative agreement reached through the conciliation process, with the involvement of the Chief Conciliator. Le Massif de Charlevoix wishes to acknowledge the contribution of the conciliation team, whose efforts enabled the parties to reach common ground. This agreement allows for the renewal of the collective agreement and marks a decisive step toward the full resumption of operations at Le Massif de Charlevoix.

"The meeting convened at the request of the conciliator, with the support of the Chief Conciliator, made it possible, at the eleventh hour, to reach a solution that meets both the operational requirements and the regulatory timelines facing Le Massif. This progress makes it possible to resume the season under safe and responsible conditions," said Claude Choquette, President of Groupe Le Massif.

Reached under tight timelines, the agreement addresses the concerns of both parties and makes it possible to preserve the winter season, while ensuring a stable, responsible and respectful framework for the resumption of operations.

"This agreement represents a significant turning point. It allows us to move beyond the impasse in a constructive manner and to place the collective interest back at the heart of the solution. It is a meaningful step toward a viable future in the short, medium and long term, for the benefit of all," Mr. Choquette added.

Return to work on Friday, reopening of Le Massif de Charlevoix on Saturday

The efforts made over the past several weeks now find their full meaning and pave the way for a long-awaited resumption for the entire Le Massif de Charlevoix community. The agreement provides for a return to work as of Friday, January 23, and a reopening of operations starting Saturday, January 24, 2026.

Le Massif de Charlevoix wishes to welcome back its unionized employees and to recognize the importance of this agreement for the community, guests, partners and the regional economic ecosystem. This outcome allows the organization to look ahead with confidence and opens the door to a renewed period of collaboration.

