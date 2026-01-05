Le Massif de Charlevoix announces a partial and safe reopening as of January 6, 2026

PETITE-RIVIÈRE-SAINT-FRANÇOIS, QC, Jan. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - In order to minimize the impact of the ongoing strike by the union representing a portion of its employees on guests and the local community, Le Massif de Charlevoix will resume partial and capacity-controlled operations beginning January 6, 2026.

During this initial, limited-operations phase, Le Massif de Charlevoix will be open from Wednesday to Saturday, between 9:15 a.m. and 3:15 p.m., in the Camp-Boule sector only, and access will be restricted to the following guests:

Le Massif de Charlevoix season passholders

Ski-and-stay package guests, including Ikon Pass and Mountain Collective members, staying in accommodations managed by Le Massif de Charlevoix

Guests of Club Med Québec-Charlevoix

Operational testing will begin on January 6. This gradual approach allows the resort to resume activities in a responsible manner while ensuring a safe environment for guests and staff. For subsequent weeks, operations are planned from Tuesday to Saturday. Hours of operation are subject to change without notice.

Enhanced Contingency and Safety Measures

As a precaution, and to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, strict capacity management and safety protocols will be in place. These measures may be adjusted based on operational capacity.

Further information on contingency measures will be communicated directly to season passholders and guests staying in on-mountain accommodations manage by Le Massif. Aside from access to the washrooms at the summit lodge, no on-mountain services will be available. Cafeteria and bar services, the repair workshop and the retail shop remain suspended. Mountain operations will also be suspended on Sundays and Mondays.

Reminder for Season Passholders: Access to Mont Grand-Fonds in January

Le Massif de Charlevoix also reminds its season passholders that their passes include access to Mont Grand-Fonds throughout the month of January, helping further reduce the impact of the current situation.

Acting Responsibly, in the Interest of all

Le Massif de Charlevoix thanks its guests for their understanding and cooperation. The organization remains committed to providing a high-quality mountain experience while upholding the highest standards of safety and responsible management.

Every effort is being made to minimize the impact of the strike on guests, despite circumstances beyond our control.

We continue to work diligently toward a durable and constructive resolution.

SOURCE Massif de Charlevoix

Media inquiries: Pierre-Thomas Choquette, Vice-president, Communications, Arsenal conseils, 418-265-5750, [email protected]