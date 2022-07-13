Le Livmore, Corporate Stays' Newest Flagship Furnished Apartment, Launches in Montreal, Its City of Origin

MONTREAL, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Corporate Stays, Canada's premier corporate housing provider, is launching their latest luxury furnished rentals in Montreal, the city where it all began. A strong post-pandemic rebound in tourism and the influx of remote working professionals relocating led Corporate Stays to record its largest growth in just 2022 alone, boosting more than 800 properties globally. Montreal has long been an integral part of the brand's DNA and as a flagship location, they return to their roots by introducing Le Livmore , their largest project yet, with 55 apartment units ready to accept bookings as of July 2022. Le Livmore represents the years of dedication and customer service excellence that the brand has championed in the corporate housing sector.

Le Livmore is a chic, modern space in Montreal's thriving downtown core offering state-of-art amenities for a comfortable and secure stay in an exciting urban location. Close proximity to all the happening parts of Montreal, its diverse gastronomy, cultural sights, and exhilarating nightlife, makes it ideal for those who need to balance work and life.

Designed with convenience in mind, from the apartment layout to luxurious furnishings by Casa Suarez and the desirable amenities; each property incorporates the perfect balance for remote professionals and leisure travelers. The concierge experience is tailored for excellence with 24/7 availability and guest services like housekeeping as well as contactless check-in/out. Furthermore, guests can enjoy discounted car rental services from Corporate Cars while staying at Le Livmore.

Corporate Stays has been a leader in the corporate housing business since 2008, providing solutions for both short and long-term stays and as of today, Corporate Stays offers accommodations from east to west in Canada's most dynamic cities. Through personalized service, outreach, and world-class facilities, the company focuses on meeting the needs of customers. Guests are guaranteed to find the perfect home away from home all across Canada and beyond.

Related Links

http://www.corporatestays.com

SOURCE Corporate Stays

For further information: Corporate Stays, Vladimir Suarez, +1 (514) 277-6464, [email protected]