The two dailies will also be unveiling an interactive tool dedicated to the real estate market, as well as their brand-new logo.

MONTREAL, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Le Journal de Montréal and Le Journal de Québec are proud to be launching a new mobile app that will make it even easier for their millions of readers to access their information content. Quebecers' two favourite daily newspapers are also taking the opportunity to present an interactive tool dedicated to the real estate market, in addition to unveiling their brand-new logo.

The Journal de Montréal and Journal de Québec's new app, which is free and easy to use, is now available for download in the Apple Store and on Google Play. By activating the app's notifications on their mobile, readers will be the first to know about major Quebec events covered by Journal journalists. The entirety of the content published by the two dailies will be available on the app: breaking news, surveys, opinion columns, as well as all sports, cultural, judicial, economic, and international news.

Readers will also be able to consult, in a version adapted to the narrow format of mobile phones, the popular graphic page En 5 minutes, which aims to popularize current topics. For example, today there is a scientific topic devoted to dinosaurs. The Journal's new app will also allow readers to archive reports in a library or share articles with friends.

"We have invested heavily in our content over the past few years. Just think of our Bureau d'enquête, our team of opinion columnists, or our Weekend, Casa, and Zeste notebooks. We will now present all this content in a different, more creative, and intuitive way, in order to make it more user-friendly than ever, seeing as that is what today's readers want. This new platform adds to our website, which is already the most visited in Quebec on mobile devices," says Lyne Robitaille, Quebecor's Senior Vice-President, Newspapers, Books, and Magazines, and President and Editor of the Journal de Montréal.

Covering together the entire territory of Quebec, Le Journal de Montréal and Le Journal de Québec are already the province's most popular online news sites, both in number of page views and number of unique visitors (4.2 million monthly visitors, according to Comscore). Their print editions continue to reach one in two Quebecers.

A practical and local interactive tool dedicated to the evolution of the real estate market

A new interactive map developed by the Bureau d'enquête has made it possible to consult real estate transactions throughout Quebec for the past two years. This allows users to see at a glance how the real estate market is doing in each neighborhood and thus be able to better estimate the value of their property or those coveted. This map will be constantly updated to keep pace with market developments over time.

Moreover, the data compiled using this tool allowed our Bureau d'enquête journalists to publish a report this morning on neighborhoods where real estate is a bargain. Other types of content will soon be added to this interactive geographical map, which will become a hyper-valuable local tool.

A new logo symbolizing the link between past and future

Backed by their strong history, Le Journal de Montréal and Le Journal de Québec have been talked about for almost six decades. It is by focusing on this nostalgic aspect of the brand that a modernized version of the newspapers' logo will be unveiled today. This fine alliance between what was and what will be further highlights the important shift that represents the launch of the new mobile app.

"The logo in lowercase letters, characteristic of the brand until 2013, is intended to be accessible and gives a more sympathetic look to our signature, while red, the emblematic colour of the Journal since forever, reaffirms our commitment to our readers. This beautiful new logo is being rolled out today on all Journal de Montréal and Journal de Québec platforms," explains Lyne Robitaille.

About Quebecor newspapers

Quebecor newspapers, Le Journal de Montréal and Le Journal de Québec, are available in print and digital versions. Moreover, Quebecor newspaper content can be read on all digital platforms, including online at JournaldeMontreal.com and JournaldeQuebec.com, as well as via the Journal de Montréal and Journal de Québec's free mobile app.

