OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Le Cordon Bleu™ Ottawa Culinary Arts Institute (LCB) was named North America's Best Culinary Training Institution by the World Culinary Awards last night at the Onze Restaurant, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.

The World Culinary Awards™ serves to celebrate and reward excellence in the culinary industry. This year, Le Cordon Bleu was honoured 3 times, with awards going to Le Cordon Bleu Paris (Europe's Best Culinary Training Institution) and Le Cordon Bleu Australia (Oceania's Best Culinary Training Institution) as well.

"Le Cordon Bleu's reputation, coupled with Canada's quality of life, has helped the Ottawa campus attract top talent from across the globe, and the best instructors to train them." Tweet this Le Cordon Bleu Ottawa wins North America’s Best Culinary Training Institution in 2022 (CNW Group/Le Cordon Bleu®)

Le Cordon Bleu's Canadian campus lives in Downtown Ottawa's historic Munross Mansion, across the river from the province of Quebec (the heart of French-Canadian culture). It houses three commercial-grade kitchens and an upscale restaurant run by Executive Chef Yannick Anton.

"We consider ourselves the guardians of French culinary excellence, preserving centuries-old practices while embracing the new trends and flavours in the world of gastronomy," says Chef Anton. "To have our efforts recognized with this award only confirms that excellence in education is indeed part of our DNA."

Le Cordon Bleu's reputation, coupled with Canada's quality of life, has helped the Ottawa campus attract top talent from across the globe, and the best instructors to train them.

"Our students talk about the family-like learning environment and the benefits of interacting and studying with classmates from different parts of the world," said Chef Yann Le Coz, Head Pastry Chef Instructor at LCB Ottawa. "While being Le Cordon Bleu certified carries weight globally, getting certified in Ottawa is truly unique."

Le Cordon Bleu Ottawa welcomes new students four times a year, in January, April, July and October. You can review their complete course offering here, and you can follow LCB Ottawa on Instagram.

About Le Cordon Bleu:

Serving up culinary excellence for over 125 years, Le Cordon Bleu is The Leading Global Network of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institutes With over 30 campuses across 20 countries, we annually train more than 20,000 students of over 100 nationalities in the trends, techniques and new technologies of cuisine, pastry, bread-making, wine, and hotel management.

Learn more about Le Cordon Bleu Ottawa by watching the video here.

For Media Only: ( CLICK HERE ) for images

SOURCE Le Cordon Bleu®

For further information: Media Contact: Jasmine Baker, Branding & Buzzing, [email protected], 416-508-0026