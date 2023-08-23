Le Code Switch Unveils Groundbreaking Conversation Series with "The Perspectives of a Black Woman"

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Le Code Switch, an inclusive bilingual agency, specializing in driving measurable change within marketing and communications for Indigenous Peoples, Black, and racialized communities, is excited to announce the launch of its latest initiative, "Le Code Switch Conversation Series." In the debut dinner conversation, "The Perspectives of a Black Woman," the agency takes significant strides towards creating a safe and inclusive space for meaningful dialogue with racialized communities.

Featuring a powerhouse lineup of women: Jully Black, Kike Ojo-Thompson, Shannae Ingleton Smith, Tracy Moore, Nicole Antoine, Ashley McKenzie-Barnes, and Karlyn Percil-Mercieca, this dynamic exchange delves deeply into the intricate layers and far-reaching impact of Black women within the Canadian context. "The Perspectives of a Black Woman" highlights the distinctive life journeys of each guest as they recount their experiences of code-switching, resilience sisterhood, and more.

"I wanted to kick off the series with some of the Black women that helped me get to where I am today by making space, lending me an ear, inviting me to take part in opportunities, and encouraging me along the way," said Daniella Etienne, Le Code Switch Founder and host of the inaugural conversation. "I wanted the event to focus on Black joy, celebrating the beauty and power of our stories in a manner that reframes the narrative."

Guided by the fundamental principle of "nothing about us without us," Le Code Switch took concrete steps to ensure genuine representation by actively involving members of Black communities in all aspects of the event. The conversation was filmed by the talented team at BlackExec. N/A Co and Blooming Flower Bar set the tone with thoughtful decor and flower arrangements, while Twist Catering provided the culinary experience.

"Inclusion is the cornerstone on which impactful experiences are built," said Etienne. "To celebrate and highlight the diversity, talents, skills, and contributions within Black communities, I felt it was important that an event featuring Black women included members of Black communities in all aspects," she added.

"The Perspectives of a Black Woman" is the first event in Le Code Switch's series of dinner conversations. Each dinner will include members of a specific equity-deserving community coming together to share a meal and lively conversation, with the aim of fostering understanding, empathy, and open dialogue.

Le Code Switch pursues measurable change in marketing and communications for Indigenous Peoples, Black, and racialized communities. They are an integral partner, helping agencies and organizations develop a meaningful, inclusive mindset.

Their expertise allows them to assist marketing and communication professionals in shifting the trajectory of their materials by showcasing the breadth of lenses, identities, intersections, and cultural experiences that are intrinsic to the lives of Indigenous Peoples, Black, and racialized communities. As a Canada-wide partner to a variety of organizations, they offer all services in both French and English.

