Le Château Launches Glamour Capsule for FW21, a Sneak Peek at the brand's Major Spring 2022 Relaunch

Inspired by the world of fashion - from designer catwalks in Paris and New York, to the streets of Toronto and Montreal - Le Château's Glamour capsule will continue to uphold the brands reputation as master dress designers, with a range of high-fashion dresses for every occasion. As a specially curated and limited holiday edition of collectable dresses, the Glamour capsule will make you feel like the best version of you. The collection will be available under new Canadian ownership, Suzy Shier, so you can rock Suzy by day and Le Château by night.

"We're so thankful that Suzy Shier stepped up to ensure that the iconic Canadian brand Le Château remained alive and the legacy rescued", says Franco Rocchi, former Le Château Executive and now Senior Director of Marketing on the new Suzy/Le Château team. "Thanks to Suzy, Le Château remains headquartered in Canada, and the design talent is retained to safeguard the brand DNA. A new fashion house is born with the new partnership of these two legacy brands."

Whether it's a prom, wedding, date night, afternoon garden party, or midnight revel, Le Château is here to help make special occasions more beautiful and memorable as Canada's number one dress destination. The exclusive Le Château Glamour capsule will be available on lechateau.com while quantities last, with the full Spring 2022 collection including footwear and accessories available online and in select Suzy Shier stores as of 2022.

ABOUT LE CHATEAU

Over the course of its 60 years as a trend leader, style specialist, and fashion authority in Canada, Le Chateau has developed a reputation as master dress designers, creating magical dresses for every occasion. Whether it's proms or weddings, date nights, special nights, afternoon garden parties or midnight revels, Le Chateau provides a beautiful, wide, and well-priced assortment of unique dresses for any of these occasions. Our Le Chateau dress designers are inspired by the world of fashion – from the catwalks in Paris and New York, to the streets of Toronto and Montreal – bringing you the latest, the newest, and the hottest in dresses – and the shoes and accessories to complete the look, of course!

ABOUT SUZY

Hi there. Welcome to our world. We're your go-to style experts, a one stop destination for the modern woman who likes fashion, but isn't ruled by it; who wants to look like a million bucks without breaking the bank; who wants the freedom to move effortlessly in easy-chic clothes made for week-ends, desk, dinner and beyond. Since 1966, our mission at Suzy Shier has been to give you the latest and hottest trends from around the world at outstanding prices. Fashion evolves, and so do you, and that's why we continuously strive to deliver distinctive, versatile finds to fill your closet. From Workwear to Casual wear to Week-end wear, Suzy has you covered. At Suzy, you'll find styles in all shapes and sizes because every woman should look and feel beautiful

COMMUNITY

When it comes to supporting our communities, both brands feel it's everyone's responsibility to give back and work together to help those in need. WE are proud sponsors of OneWalk to Conquer Cancer and Make-A-Wish Canada, two non-profit organizations that are very dear to our hearts, as well as various women's shelters and charitable causes across the country.

SOURCE Le Château

